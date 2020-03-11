The Pike Soil & Water Conservation District is currently offering two scholarships for Camp Canopy, a week-long residential camp to be held June 7-12, 2020, at FFA Camp Muskingum in Carroll County, Ohio.
Sponsored by the Ohio Forestry Association, Camp Canopy reportedly provides an opportunity for high school students to explore forestry and wildlife education, as well as traditional camp activities such as watersports, campfires, rope courses and more.
Applicants must be a current resident of Pike County.
The $375 scholarship is open to incoming freshmen and graduating seniors up to 19 years of age, and will cover the cost of camp, including meals and programs. Accepted applicants are responsible for their own spending money and transportation to and from camp.
Health forms and a detailed registration form will be mailed to accepted applicants. A $25 fee is required at that time.
Along with the application form, scholarship applicants are asked to submit “one additional page explaining in detail why you would like to attend camp, what you hope to gain from the experience, how it will benefit your future, and any additional information you would like to include,” according to the Pike Soil & Water Conservation District.
The application and essay are due by March 25, 2020, and must be returned to the Pike Soil & Water Conservation District, 11752 State Route 104, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
Scholarship recipients will be notified of acceptance by March 30, 2020.
Camp Canopy scholarship applications can be picked up at the Pike Soil & Water Conservation District office.
For more information, call the Pike Soil & Water Conservation District office at (740) 947-5353 or visit https://campcanopy.com
