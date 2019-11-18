The Waverly Police Department has reported that a man was taken into custody after an armed robbery was reported at Ohio Valley Bank on Friday.
According to the police, on Friday, Nov. 15 at about 5 p.m., they received a report of an armed robbery at the Ohio Valley Bank.
"Within minutes of officers responding, a male subject was taken into custody without further incident," the police reported. "Officers were able to recover multiple key pieces of evidence from the scene. No injuries were reported at the scene by Ohio Valley Bank staff."
No other information about this case has been released at this time.
