A traffic stop by the Waverly Police Department on Wednesday resulted in an arrest for drugs.
According to the police, at 8:27 p.m., they conducted a traffic stop at Depot Road and Bridge Street.
The police reported that during the traffic stop, officers located 30 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine and also located drug paraphernalia and syringes in the vehicle.
Travis Dingess, of Waverly, was arrested.
The case will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury, according to the police.
