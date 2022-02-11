Pike County General Health District

WAVERLY— With seven COVID-19 deaths being reported by the Pike County General Health District this week, the county is inching towards 100 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Now standing at 98 as of Friday, one of the deaths reported on Wednesday was a female in her 20's. This is one of, if not, the youngest deaths recorded as most have been in their 60s, 70s, and 80s.

The other deaths reported since Feb. 9 were a female in her 80s and male in his 60s. Since the start of the year, 21 deaths have been announced by PCGHD but several of these actually took place in 2021.

The health district posts its scheduled availabilities for COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster shots, on its Facebook page.

As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reports 47.2% of the county has received at least dose of vaccine. The state average is 61.5%.

