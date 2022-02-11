WAVERLY— With seven COVID-19 deaths being reported by the Pike County General Health District this week, the county is inching towards 100 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Now standing at 98 as of Friday, one of the deaths reported on Wednesday was a female in her 20's. This is one of, if not, the youngest deaths recorded as most have been in their 60s, 70s, and 80s.
The other deaths reported since Feb. 9 were a female in her 80s and male in his 60s. Since the start of the year, 21 deaths have been announced by PCGHD but several of these actually took place in 2021.
The health district posts its scheduled availabilities for COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster shots, on its Facebook page.
As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reports 47.2% of the county has received at least dose of vaccine. The state average is 61.5%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.