WAVERLY — Many in southern Ohio have already voiced their displeasure with the potential closure of the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, and now members of Waverly Village Council have joined that sentiment.
Mayor Greg Kempton mentioned the proposal during his mayoral report during the regularly scheduled council session on Tuesday, May 17.
"The original reasoning that the Department of Veterans Affairs considered was that it was not optimally located," he said. "But, it serves 11 counties and there is no other option for any other mental health care for these people in the area."
Among those 11 counties served by the CVAMC is Pike County, approximately 20 minutes away from the medical center. If the proposal were to become official, that drive would be extended towards Dayton- good for a three-hour round trip.
Per the VA's recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, Dayton and a new stand-alone nursing facility in Circleville would fill-in for the closure of the CVAMC.
In addition to the location issue, the VA also projected a decreased need of services in the region over the course of this decade.
“In addition to the projected decrease in bed need for inpatient acute care services at the VAMC, the enrollee population in the Chillicothe area is projected to decrease by 8.5 percent to 3,196 enrollees by fiscal year 2029," an excerpt from the VA 73-page report reads.
More than 28,000 were enrolled in the VA as of 2017, according to VA documents, with 1,023 of those coming from Pike County.
Already, the Mayor's Partnership of Progress- an Appalachian Ohio organization where mayors and city managers meet to discuss regional needs- has drafted a resolution to the VA.
With Waverly a member municipality, Kempton said the village might consider crafting its own resolution.
While not located near some of the state's more populous cities such as Columbus or Dayton, the mayor said this center is still needed for those in southern Ohio- an area which he described as "under-served."
Councilman Forest Blakeman said he has already called representatives in Washington and the statehouse. As a veteran, this issue matters especially to him.
"I couldn't make it any more clear to these folks how I felt and I still feel that way today," he said. "I'll do whatever I can for our veterans."
Bipartisan support for keeping the CVAMC doors open exists, as seen during a joint press conference headed by U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rob Portman R-Ohio last month.
Also joining them was VA Secretary Denis McDonough, also taking part in a roundtable discussion with veterans and employees that work at the hospital.
“Under no circumstance will the VA leave Chillicothe,” McDonough said in his Friday, April 29 visit. “The VA is committed to our veterans in every market across the country, and that’s definitely true in Chillicothe.”
Before closure of the CVAMC, the AIR Commission will review those recommendations and either recommend changes or forward it to President Joe Biden. The president will then either call for changes or send it to Congress by Feb. 15, 2023.
By March 15, the commission must have its changes returned to the president, who will then decide whether to terminate the process or submit them to Congress.
If the President approves the recommendations, Congress has 45 days from the date of approval to terminate the process by enacting a joint resolution of disapproval. If Congress does not enact a joint resolution of disapproval, the VA is required to implement the recommendations.
However, this process has not begun since the commission has not been appointed. Once formed, the AIR Commission will have nine members appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
The AIR Commission is required to submit a final list of recommendations to the president by Jan. 31, 2023.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
