A traffic stop in Waverly early Thursday morning resulted in an arrest for drug trafficking and other charges.
According to the Waverly Police Department, on Thursday at 12:28 a.m., Waverly officers conducted a traffic stop of a tan Ford Explorer in the Kroger parking.
“During the traffic stop an odor of marijuana was detected along with marijuana and paraphernalia in plain view,” according to the Waverly PD.
“A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, officers located over 20g of methamphetamine, marijuana, “DAB” tar form of marijuana, cash and a 9mm semi auto handgun.”
John E. Tatman, 49, from Chillicothe was arrested, and, according to the Waverly PD, he had an active warrant through Ross County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation. John was charged with Possession of Drugs, Trafficking in Drugs, Having Weapons While Under Disability, Use of Turn Signal and Fictitious License Tags.
This case will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury, according to Waverly PD.
