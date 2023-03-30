(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) released a public safety bulletin today advising Ohioans of dangerous substances the veterinary sedative xylazine and/or new synthetic opioids (NSOs).

Today’s bulletin coincides with the emergency of xylazine as a Schedule III controlled substance by Governor DeWine and the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy.


