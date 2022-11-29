The closing arguments ended Tuesday in the murder trial of George Wagner IV. Wagner is charged with 22 counts all connected to the planning, execution and cover up of the killings of seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in April of 2016.

Special prosecutor Angela Canepa started her closing by thanking the jury for the attentiveness and apologizing for the enormous amount of evidence in this case.


