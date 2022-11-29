The closing arguments ended Tuesday in the murder trial of George Wagner IV. Wagner is charged with 22 counts all connected to the planning, execution and cover up of the killings of seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in April of 2016.
Special prosecutor Angela Canepa started her closing by thanking the jury for the attentiveness and apologizing for the enormous amount of evidence in this case.
“Those murders should never have happened. There was nor a reason those murders should have happened,” Canepa said. “Half of them were killed simply because they were there.”
Canepa then went through photos of the victims with a short biography on each.
Canepa that Frankie Rhoden’s “crime” was kissing his niece on her lips, being the kind of man you’d have “go through” to get to his family and being the kind of a man to seek revenge. Hannah Gilley’s crime, Canepa said “was just being there.”
“Chris Sr., he grew marijuana, but that is not what he got killed for,” Canepa said. Canepa said he and Kenneth were both killed because he would figure out who did it and seek revenge. Gary Rhoden was killed because he was there.
Dana was killed for being there, according to Canepa. Chris Jr. was accused of abusing Sophie, who was a toddler at the time, according to the Wagner family.
Hanna Mae, who was the main target, was killed, because she would not sign custody papers, and in a tragically prophetic Facebook message wrote, “I won’t sign papers. It won’t happen. They’ll have to kill me first.”
Canepa then tried to construct evidence about how the Wagner family worked as a team.
Canepa then talked about the control the Wagner family exercised over Beth Ann and Tabby when they were married to Jake and George.
Canepa even cited a conversation between Jake and George about Beth Anne where Canepa stated George was “losing his mind” about getting Beth Anne out of the house. And in a later conversation about Beth Anne needing to go, George said to Jake “the family has spoken.”
“Jake gave us a lot of information,” Canepa said. Jake led investigators to the location of the weapons, as well as the buckets and ammunition.
“We know he is telling the truth about something. We didn’t know where the weapons were,” Canepa said. ”Jake’s testimony was corroborated with physical evidence that we didn’t know about and physical evidence that we did know about. Angela’s testimony backs up Jake’s story. She does completely corroborate, and I don’t think we should take that lightly. The reason their statements match is because they decided to tell the truth.”
Canepa said that Jake and Angela had no motive to lie.
Canepa took the jury through Jake’s testimony and then went to portray George as a liar.
“I would submit that you should weigh his (George’s) testimony with grave suspicion,“ Canepa said. “He had nothing but self-serving testimony.”
Canepa said that George saying Frankie was his best friend was not true. Canepa also said that George’s answers during his interrogation in 2017 at the Montana border did not match up with his testimony at the trial.
Defense attorney John Parker took the floor Tuesday morning to give the defense’s closing argument.
“You stand between the power of the government and people like George Wagner,” Parker told the jury. “In this case, the government has overreacted.”
Parker charged the prosecution overused the pronouns they, them, you guys in the course of the trial.
“We are not here to defend Jake, or Angela or Billy. George is the one on trial,” Parker said.
Parker countered Canepa’s statement that Jake and Angela had no motive to lie. “They were still facing the death penalty, “Parker said. “They had every reason to lie — to save their lives.”
Parker presented an affidavit from May 2018 in which BCI personnel stated they “do not have enough evidence to convict. Without Jake their (the State’s) case is not strong at all.”
Then Parker talked about Angela’s plea bargain and testimony.
“She’s getting out of jail with their (the State’s) permission.” Parker said. “She sold her testimony. She’s a con-artist, and she pulled another one.”
Parker focused on the shoes and the fact only two pairs were bought. Parker said that Angela testified that Billy told her to buy two pairs of shoes. Parker said if Jake, Billy and George were all planning to go up there, why were there only two pairs of shoes?
Parker attacked Jake’s credibility and contended Jake was inside residences at all four crime scenes.
“It’a fantasy,” Parker said.
Parker then tried to distance George from his family. Parker contended that George spent as much time away from his family as he possibly could. Parker said they lived and worked together, but that does mean he liked them.
Parker then said when George and Tabby broke up, and during the custody dispute George used the court system; he didn’t kill anybody.
“George got nothing for his testimony,“ Parker said. “Compare that to Jake and Angela.”
Parker closed by saying, “Look for the evidence that George was involved. It’s just not there. If you believe George was up there (during the killings), remember Jake said he had no intention to kill anybody. There is no evidence that George was the shooter. There is no real evidence that George was even there.”
Special prosecutor Andrew Wilson, who performed the State’s rebuttal, jumped all over Parker’s statement.
“You can’t have it both ways,” Wilson said. “Either he was there or he wasn’t.”
Wilson used the football analogy, “if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks.”
What it means if you don’t know who the quarterback is you don’t really know the identity of your team. Wilson said the same applies there. They have to have one defense.
Wilson submitted that George may not have killed anyone, but he does believe he’s involved.
“There’s no direct testimony that he actually pulled the trigger, but you better believe he’s up to his eyeballs in it.”
Wilson said that if Jake wanted to throw George under the bus, he had the chance on the stand to say George killed everyone.
“Under Ohio law it doesn’t matter,” Wilson said. “George didn’t have to pull the trigger once to be found guilty of the murders. If you aid, assist or abet in any way, you’re on the hook.”
Wilson said you can’t screw, nail, build, hold, move, or lift anything that you know will be used to commit a crime.
Wilson also said that if George didn’t know about the crimes, he would have confronted his family after being interrogated at the Montana border, but in the car (that was bugged), the family kept quiet.
“If you’re innocent and the car is bugged, who cares? We didn’t do anything,” Wilson said.
The jury will deliberate until a 12-0 verdict is reached or until they are hopelessly deadlocked for each of the 22 counts of the indictment.
