WAVERLY- On Tuesday evening, Waverly Village Council convened for its regularly scheduled meeting.
Among topics brought during his mayoral report, Greg Kempton discussed a vacuum truck that the village is considering purchasing. With including an installed camera, the truck is expected to cost the village $437,837 with the camera making up $13,260 of that sum.
Through its purchase, the village would offset $32,000 in annual expenses — $16,000 for repairs on its current vacuum truck and $16,000 in camera contractor expenses.
A funding shortage of $11,000 to $20,000 would still exist despite these savings, where Kempton believes they could either cover through realigning department budgets or an increase of water and sewer rates in the village.
The latter of which is not supported by council member Forest Blakeman.
“I’m not against getting the truck, but I don’t want any future water or sewer increases,” he said. “If that’s going to effect that in any way, I’d definitely be against it.”
While it might not be wanted by residents or council members, Kempton said rate increases might be necessary as electric and fuel prices rise. The board has held off on increases in the past, but there comes a point where it is necessary.
Rates have been low to the point where some funding has been withheld as the village does not collect enough proportional income to match what is necessary to qualify for a loan.
“We still do have a service that we have to provide,” he said, a 2% increase being discussed during the meeting. “We have to provide safe drinking water.”
A demonstration of the vehicle’s ability was seen at Bristol Village previously. The mayor said a crew worked on a blockage and he has seen the footage taken from the truck’s camera.
“They are extremely good quality,” he said, Clerk of Council Shelly Anderson in agreement. “Without that truck, they would have had a horrible time getting that cleared.”
The current truck belonging to the village could also be traded-in, which would knock off $37,500 of that total price.
Repairs for that vehicle, used regularly by the Collections and Distribution Department, Kempton said have been high in years of late. Between 2017 and 2020, repairs cost the village $64,000. Still, he is considering holding onto the vehicle for use of the Street Department. With its age, Kempton believes it should only be used by this department.
Payments for the vehicle would take place over ten years and would look different if the village were to trade-in the current model.
At an interest rate of 3.98%, the yearly payment would be $47,666 with a trade-in and $52,232 without one. Interest rates, however, could be dropped to 2% and that could costs as low as $43,354 if the trade-in takes place.
A special meeting to further discuss the truck will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. which will be held online.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.