Camp Creek new mowing tractor
Submitted Photo

Camp Creek Township is now the owner of a gently-used side arm mowing tractor.

According to Camp Creek Township Trustee Donnie Dyke, the trustees were able to tighten up the budget in order to pay for the new mower in cash and not have to finance it. He said that the next move for the township is to try to get a dump truck.

Pictured here (from left to right) are Camp Creek Township Trustees Heath Medford, Dave Kinnison, and Donnie Dyke.

