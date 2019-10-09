Camp Creek Township is now the owner of a gently-used side arm mowing tractor.
According to Camp Creek Township Trustee Donnie Dyke, the trustees were able to tighten up the budget in order to pay for the new mower in cash and not have to finance it. He said that the next move for the township is to try to get a dump truck.
Pictured here (from left to right) are Camp Creek Township Trustees Heath Medford, Dave Kinnison, and Donnie Dyke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.