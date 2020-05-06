For seniors graduating as members of the class of 2020, all plans for a traditional graduation changed when Ohio schools were closed for the duration of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With those changes, planning for unique and different ways to honor the graduates in these times is taking place.
For Waverly High School, a senior class parade will be taking place Saturday evening, May 9, at 7 p.m. The parade will begin and end at the Waverly City Schools campus. Local law enforcement will help with traffic control on U.S. 23 and state Route 220.
According to the Waverly City Schools Facebook page, the first half of the parade will follow the homecoming parade route, leaving the school campus and following state Route 220 (North Street) to Market Street. It will turn right onto Market and cross US 23. After passing First National Bank, the parade will turn left onto Second Street and continue to the downtown athletic facilities parking area. The parade will pass through the downtown athletic facility parking area where staff members of the district will be asked to report to say goodbye to the seniors.
After going through the upper and lower parking lots of the downtown athletic facilities, the parade will then travel across 23, up Clough Street and across First Avenue before returning back to campus.
Family members and friends may stand along the parade route with social distancing or may park in the lower parking of the downtown athletic facility to say goodbye to the class of 2020.
Waverly City School District staff is asking everyone to adhere to the social distancing guidelines during the parade. Once the parade begins from campus at 7 p.m. and heads downtown, the parade will not stop and students are not to exit the vehicles.
Seniors need to report to to the Waverly City Schools campus at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. There Mr. Shepherd and Mr. Montgomery will be at the main entrance to direct seniors (and any family members accompanying them in the car during the parade) to the correct line-up location.
Due to social distancing regulations from the Governor and the Ohio Department of Education, there will be only one senior student and his/her family members allowed in a vehicle. Students are to remain in their vehicles once they enter campus and are not permitted to exit their vehicle or congregate with one another on school property or during the parade.
Seniors are requested to wear their caps and gowns during the parade. Students can design a sign/poster with his/her name to place on both sides of their vehicle for the parade. The signs/posters may also have sports or activities the senior participated in throughout high school. Please make sure that all signs and car decorations are school appropriate.
Vehicles may also be decorated with school spirit items, such as streamers, balloons, etc. Family members may drive their senior student in the parade with the senior seated or standing in the back of the vehicle. Convertibles, Jeeps, etc. are permitted to be driven.
“We thank you for your patience during this difficult time and hope you will show up to cheer on and say goodbye to our class of 2020,” read the post on the Waverly City Schools Facebook page.
Additionally, the Ohio Department of Education released graduation ceremony guidelines and restrictions, giving schools direction on how to proceed with honoring their graduates. Waverly will be following the single family in-person graduation recommendations.
The graduation ceremony will be staggered to allow for social distancing and sanitation requirements due to COVID-19.
Most students filled out a handout for the senior slideshow on March 13 (this slideshow plays in the cafeteria before graduation). However, the school staff knows that many future plans have changed. In order to have the most current information, students are being asked to fill this form out again and return it to the homework drop box by midnight on May 7.
“As always, thank you to the Class of 2020 and their families for your patience as we have worked through this unexpected obstacle,” read the post by Waverly Superintendent J. Edward Dickens on the Waverly City Schools Facebook page.
“Waverly City Schools wishes to congratulate you on your hard work and accomplishments. Even though graduation will look a little different this year, it does not diminish the pride that we feel for each of you.”
Each Waverly High School graduate will be assigned a filming appointment. At this appointed time, the graduate and no more than 10 guests will report to the Waverly High School cafeteria entrance.
Graduation filming appointments will be in 10-minute increments. Graduation filming appointments will be available on the following dates: May 11, 12, 13, 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and May 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All graduation speakers need to plan to come on May 11 since these appointments will take extended times. Seniors may call the high school office through May 9 to schedule a filming appointment. Office staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 noon to take calls.
The graduate needs to arrive at the graduation appointment dressed and ready. This would include: cap, gown, tassel and hood. He/she should also wear any of the following that have been given: NHS sashes, National Technical Honor Society cords/sashes, blood drive cords, Big Brother/Big Sister cords and valedictorian/salutatorian medals. Graduates are not allowed to decorate their cap.
The graduate will also be receiving an index card in mail prior to the graduation appointment. On this card, the student is asked to please write a message to classmates, teachers or Waverly High School staff. As the graduates exit graduations, their card can be posted on the Farewell Wall. Graduates are asked to write the message before arrival at graduation.
At the appointed time, the graduate’s party will be admitted into the waiting area. When it is his/her turn, the graduation party will be escorted into the gymnasium where there will be front-row seats for everyone this year.
The graduate’s name will be announced. They will cross the stage, and their diploma will be presented to them. Treasured Images photographers will be there to take the official diploma shot. The graduate may pick up picture order information at school when he/she comes to clean out his/her locker.
Next, the student and their graduation party will then visit a photo station in the cafeteria where a photographer will also be taking images of the cap toss in the exit area. Guests will be asked to move through these areas in a timely fashion, so that the next party will be allowed to enter, and social distancing guidelines may be followed.
Each graduate will be filmed and edited into a complete Waverly High School graduation. Graduation will air on May 24 at 2 p.m. Viewing information will be provided at a later date. A graduation DVD will also be made available to each graduate at no cost.
Each graduate will need to pick up his/her final transcript, grade card, any scholarship information or awards and a graduation program on May 22 or May 23 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Waverly High School.
If any graduate has had perfect attendance for more than two years of his/her school career, please contact Waverly High School Guidance so that they may verify this information.
“Once again, we are so proud of our 2020 graduates. We know that this day means so very much to each of you as it also does to us,” said Dickens in the post. “Due to the obvious circumstances that have kept us from having our traditional graduation, we have planned some special moments that we hope you will enjoy.”
