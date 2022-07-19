PIKETON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Niles, stopped in Piketon on Friday as part of his campaign for Senate.
Speaking to supporters at the United Steel Workers Local 689 office on Wakefield Mound Road, the northeastern Ohio native said he came from an area like Pike County- one that he said belonged to the “exhausted majority.”
“People in communities like Piketon and my hometown take opportunities when they’re there,” he said before the room of approximately 30 people.
Those opportunities however, he said, have become few and far between in recent years. Under his leadership, Ryan said more doors will be opened to Ohioans and not just in the big cities.
Rural opportunity is listed as a priority among several on his official campaign website. When asked on Friday on what that would look his in term, Ryan said investment in manufacturing could spur better financial terms for many and a higher quality of life.
“There’s a lot that we need to do,” Ryan told The News Watchman. “But, it’s going to take some investment in these communities that just don’t have the tax base.”
While not representing Pike County currently in the House of Representatives, Ryan himself quipping how his pronunciation likely differs from those in southern Ohio, a connection exists already through his position on the House Appropriations Committee.
With the House Appropriations Energy and Water Subcommittee, Ryan called for investment in Pike County through the House Energy and Water Appropriations Bill. In total, $5.5 million would come to the Scioto Valley-Piketon Area Council of Governments with passage of the full House, Senate, and signature from the President.
As reported previously by The News Watchman, the majority of that funding- $5 million- would go towards design of a new Scioto Valley Locals Schools District middle school.
In a senatorial term, Ryan said it will be a “full-court press” in securing funds for brick and mortar the new school which will be constructed on the 60-acre high school campus.
“We’re hoping that if they (the Biden Administration) know the $5 million is coming for educational programming that it could be something that will leverage more federal dollars for a school,” he said.
As cleanup is ongoing at the A-Plant, there also lies significant opportunity for re-development with its already present water and electric facilities he said.
With the opioid epidemic being a major issue facing the region, Ryan has also introduced a resolution that would designate fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.
According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent that morphine. Listing the narcotic as a WMD would “unleash more resources”, Ryan said, to the federal response to epidemic.
Election Day in November is fast-approaching, where Ryan will face Republican venture capitalist J.D. Vance in the Senate race left open by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman departing at the end of his term.
Vance took the victory statewide and in the county in a crowded April primary, beating second-place Josh Mandel by 200 votes locally. Even with seven GOP candidates, Vance had 300 more votes than Ryan in the less-crowded Democrat primary.
Asked whether he was confident in closing that gap, Ryan projected he would do better than recent Democrat performances in Pike County. In presidential races, no Democrat has won in Pike County in this millennium- a margin that only grew during former President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns.
Ryan argues, however, that Vance’s values and his supporters do not align with what voters in the region want. Trump has endorsed Vance in the 2022 race.
“He doesn’t have the values we have,” Ryan said. “And I am a thousand times more Ohioan than he is.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.