On Monday, Sept. 2, the American Red Cross announced that the organization is preparing to help “tens of thousands of people in the path of Hurricane Dorian” as the storm approaches the United State’s southeast coast.
“We are mobilizing over 1,600 trained volunteers from all over the country, with at least 32 volunteers coming from the Cincinnati-Dayton Region,” according to Marita Salkowski of the American Red Cross Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region in a Sept. 2 news release. “We expect additional volunteers from our region to head to the impacted area following Dorian’s landfall.”
On Sept. 2, an Emergency Response Vehicle from Dayton and two from Cincinnati departed for Mobile, Alabama, where they will position themselves in advance of the storm. The Emergency Response Vehicles will be able to respond quickly to coastal areas that need the most assistance.
Emergency Response Vehicles from the Greater Cincinnati Region, used for mobile feeding or emergency supplies distribution, are but three of 110 such vehicles bound for the coast. Additionally, the Red Cross is sending 99 tractor trailer loads of relief supplies, including blankets, cots and 63,000 ready-to-eat meals.
“The Red Cross is coordinating with partners to support evacuation centers, as planning estimates indicate some 60,000 people in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina may need help,” Salkowski said. “Sunday night, some 2,600 people stayed in 60 Red Cross and community evacuation shelters in Florida.”
According to Red Cross, financial donations enable them to prepare for the disaster, and respond to and assist people recovering from the storm’s impact. Red Cross assistance includes providing shelter, food, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other services.
“You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian by donating to the American Red Cross,” Salkowski stated in the news release. “Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.”
