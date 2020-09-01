It has been nearly six months since students and teachers have been in a regular classroom for instruction.
With a new school year arriving to usher in the month of September, most districts in Pike County have returned to school in one form or another.
Due to all of the COVID-19 procedures that are now required, Western began the school year last week with a staggered start, splitting the returning students up for the first week to reduce the number of students present at any one time while the acclimation to the safety protocols was completed.
Not all of the students were returning to the classroom this year, as three different options were available. The choices included regular school in the classroom, blended learning, and online.
Prior to class beginning, Western superintendent Brock Brewster took time to talk about the school year with the News Watchman.
“With online learning, they are still considered Western students, but an outside entity is doing the curriculum. The education is delivered through FutureEd Solutions,” said Brewster. “We pay FutureEd Solutions to provide the videos and material to those kids, so our teachers are not responsible in any way for the remote learning kids.”
With blended learning, the student will receive instruction from their classroom teacher(s) at Western.
“Blended learning is our teachers providing instruction through video. Our teachers are providing all of the curriculum and materials. We are providing Chromebooks for every kid. It is basically with our teachers teaching in the classroom, and our kids learning remotely,” said Brewster.
“For the blended learning, our teachers are 100 percent responsible for all of the educational side. The parents and the kids are responsible for ensuring that work is completed on time and to high quality.”
Brewster said if a student does not complete his or her assignment through the blended learning system, it is counted against them in the form of an absence.
“If they don’t complete their assignments, then they will be considered absent for the day of school that the assignment is due,” said Brewster. “Those absences accumulate, just like missing school. If you miss too many class periods for any one class, you don’t get credit. That’s how we are doing this to make sure that work is completed.”
Brewster said this system will only be offered this year. The expectation is to return to normal school in 2021-22.
Lack of sufficient internet access remains a problem for many individuals living within Pike County and the Western Local School District.
In order to alleviate some of those issues, Western has obtained six SmartBus wifi kits, funded through the GRIT (Growing Rural Independence Together) Project. Brewster said GRIT will pay for the service as long as it is necessary.
“If you park a school bus somewhere that has phone service, this turns the school bus into a mobile hotspot for 25 users as a time. We will place buses around the district and let parents know where the buses are,” said Brewster.
“It is a neat option. But with the way our district is spread out, it will be more difficult to get some of these buses to different places. This is more beneficial to locations that have neighborhoods. It will work here, but it will be more challenging. We will pay the bus driver to go sit somewhere like a church parking lot so parents can bring their students to do their classwork.”
Brewster said the entire school staff has embraced the challenges and worked together the best they could to get the academic year started.
“I’m very impressed with the level of focus, energy and excitement that our teachers have. So many people’s routines are going to be thrown in disarray,” said Brewster. “It is hard sometimes for teachers to have their whole world turned upside down and just accept it. I have been very impressed with the staff and their level of willingness to approach this in a way that has never been done before.”
Brewster believes in the long run that the challenges of teaching in a COVID-19 world will improve the education of students at Western.
“Surprisingly, when this is all over, we will look back and realize that we are better educators. We are better designed to help kids. We have a better system for delivering content and instruction than ever before,” said Brewster.
“COVID has forced us to do some things that should have been done a long time ago. In reality, except for economically for the country and the division this has caused in some places, we will be a better school because of it.
“Our implementation of the video instruction is something teachers are embracing. We are going to be videoing every lesson we give in class. It will be available on our school website for any student. If a kid sits in class and doesn’t understand the concept, that student can go to the teacher’s web page (on the Western Local Schools web page) and watch the video again. Every student who misses a class can go back and watch the lesson. Students can review lessons to prepare for tests.”
Brewster also said in the era of Common Core standards, many parents don’t know how to help their child with assignments.
“Now the parents can make sure their child gets on the website. The parents can watch their teacher help them do the math problem. These are our teachers providing high level instruction to kids that can be accessed and revisited as many times as it takes the student to see how the teacher gets the answer,” said Brewster.
“There’s no negative to this. I have been very pleased with the teachers’ response to this. Although it is going to increase their work a little bit, they all agree that it is the best thing to do for kids and the best way to level the playing field for all of our kids. We are taking away our kids’ ability to make excuses why they aren’t successful.”
To try and keep the virus out of buses and the school, Brewster said students will have their temperature checked and symptoms assessed before they ever step on a school bus each day.
“Our goal is to do everything we can to not have to shut down or quarantine a large group of kids if somebody gets this. The way we are setting up is to keep it out the best we can,” said Brewster.
“We aren’t letting them on the bus if they have any symptoms. We don’t want them riding the bus and spreading it around before sending them home. If we are in school all year long, it will cost about $60,000 to take kids’ temperatures before they get on the school bus. But we feel like it is worth it to not have a sick kid come here and have the stress of worrying. We also are checking temperatures at the door (for students who get dropped off).”
Brewster is also emphasizing making sacrifices right now in hopes that some normalcy will return later in the school year.
“We are stressing to our kids that they are making sacrifices now for gain later. We are sacrificing now in hopes that we will get to have a homecoming, a prom, senior nights and all of our athletic seasons, possibly dances, the art show, the Christmas concert, and indoor graduation,” said Brewster.
“It is hard now, but it will be harder to miss all of those other things. We need to find a way to do our very best. The Governor did state that he did not anticipate doing a statewide shutdown of schools. It would be school by school and county by county. If we do our part, there could be a lot of schools shut down in surrounding counties, and we would still be able to come to school.
“That’s our goal to keep coming to school. Our seniors have one chance to be seniors. The seniors won’t get a ‘next year’. They deserve to have the very best year they can. Sacrifice now to not lose the important things later.”
The “Western Local Schools Safe Start Procedures 2020-2021” documentation is available online at westernlocalschools.com
