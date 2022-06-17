PIKETON — The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management announced the demolition of one of three process buildings at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion this week, a project 13 months in the making.
Its demolition a 2022 EM priority, the X-326 uranium process building was a two-story structure stretching 56 acres that began operations in 1956.
According to DOE, the completed demolition was "the most significant cleanup milestone to date" at the A-Plant.
“The completion of this demolition project is a testament to the effort and dedication of the workforce at the Portsmouth Site,” EM Senior Advisor William “Ike” White said in a released statement. “I am most proud that this work was performed safely with attention paid to the protection of the workers, the community and the environment.”
The teardown began in May 2021, but work by DOE and contractor Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth proceeded to make the demolition safe over the course of 10 years. DOE said major hazards were removed prior to declaring it safe in late 2020.
Those hazards include the removal of 7,000 process components and the uranium deposit measurements of approximately 1 million non-destructive assays in miles of pipeage. According to DOE, the building had enriched uranium to its highest assay for national defense during the Cold War.
Safety practices continued during the structural demolition, no recordable accidents reported by DOE, which was completed three months ahead of schedule.
U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio's second congressional district thanked the workers who led the teardown efforts in a released statement. Reindustrialization, a goal for DOE and local officials, he said also became a much closer possibility for officials.
"We owe the great people who worked at this site a debt of gratitude for the work they did to help end the Cold War and the contributions they continue to make," the Republican representative said. "I will continue to support the dedicated workforce in Pike County as they work to ensure that this cleanup mission is a success.”
Construction completed in 1956, the X-326 was the last process building added to the A-Plant but the first one to be torn down. The X-333 and X-330 have their demolition completion tentatively set for 2029 and 2027 respectively per a DOE presentation from last November.
DOE now moves onto the removal of approximately 135,000 cubic yards of X-326 demolition debris. This will first be size-reduced before placement in the Portsmouth On-Site Waste Disposal Facility.
The department said waste that does not meet the waste acceptance criteria will be shipped offsite to a licensed disposal facility. Environmental monitoring will continue during the removal and disposal of the demolition waste.
The demolition will be celebrated this fall as the site marks it 70th anniversary. An additional 220 acres is also expected to be turned over to the community for reuse at the ceremony.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
