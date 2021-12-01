CINCINNATI— On Tuesday, the Department of Energy awarded a sole source contract to EHI Consultants, Lexington, Kentucky, a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) certified small business to provide support services for the citizen advisory boards and site-specific advisory boards for the Portsmouth and Paducah gaseous diffusion plants.
This is a firm-fixed-price contract with a total value of $4,499,926 and a period of performance of five years.
The contractor will support the DOE mission by performing administrative, logistical, technical, and outreach services in support of CABs and SSABs.
