COLUMBUS–The Ohio Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee announced the endorsement of Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted for re-election in the November 8 election.
“The Ohio Chamber of Commerce PAC is proud to announce our endorsement of Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted for re-election. They have the support of the business community because they have been relentless in selling Ohio—no state has had more new development projects per capita than Ohio since Mike DeWine became Governor,” said Steve Stivers, President & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. “With an eye toward Ohio’s future, DeWine and Husted took action to not only make Ohio the global epicenter for chip manufacturing but rebuild a sustainable domestic semiconductors supply chain critical for American prosperity and national security. They understand that making Ohio a great place to do business is good for Ohio families and our state’s growth and prosperity.”
“The Ohio Chamber of Commerce has been a strong partner in our mission to create opportunities for generations of Ohioans and to build our state into an economic powerhouse where all Ohioans have the chance to achieve their American Dream,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “We are grateful for the Ohio Chamber’s support and endorsement.”
“Ohio has come a long way in creating a great business environment by reducing taxes, new investment in our state, and providing a reasonable regulatory environment to operate,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “As we create a record number of jobs, bring manufacturing back from China, and invest historically in technical career training and workforce development, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce has been a great advocate for Ohio’s workforce and economic future.”
