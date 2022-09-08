COLUMBUS–The Ohio Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee announced the endorsement of Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted for re-election in the November 8 election.

“The Ohio Chamber of Commerce PAC is proud to announce our endorsement of Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted for re-election. They have the support of the business community because they have been relentless in selling Ohio—no state has had more new development projects per capita than Ohio since Mike DeWine became Governor,” said Steve Stivers, President & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. “With an eye toward Ohio’s future, DeWine and Husted took action to not only make Ohio the global epicenter for chip manufacturing but rebuild a sustainable domestic semiconductors supply chain critical for American prosperity and national security. They understand that making Ohio a great place to do business is good for Ohio families and our state’s growth and prosperity.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments