COLUMBUS — Amid calls for gun reform on both aisles, Ohioans will be able to carry a concealed handgun without a permit effective Monday, June 13.
Under Ohio Senate Bill 215, legally qualified Ohioans above the age of 21 will no longer be required to take the eight-hour gun safety training course or have a background check to conceal carry.
As the Pike County Sheriff’s Office explains, however, there will still be limitations as to where firearms can be carried.
“Regardless of the recent change in Ohio’s concealed carry law, deadly weapons are still prohibited in buildings within which a courthouse is located, such as the County Office Building and Courthouse,” the office said in a public notice.
Ohio Revised Code Section 2923.123 marks carrying a weapon into a courthouse a felony crime with exception for law enforcement officers in their official duties.
In addition to being 21 years of age or older, permitless carry only applies to law-abiding citizens legal residents and not to those with a protection order, hospitalized or adjudicated mentally ill, or been dishonorably discharged from the military.
Southern Ohio legislators played a major role in getting the legislation to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk- starting with Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, as the bill’s primary sponsor.
The Ohio House and Senate passed SB 215 in March along party lines, with only two Republicans- one in the House and one in the Senate — voting against the bill. No Democrats voted in favor.
Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro, chairs the House Government Oversight Committee, which considered the bill, called the legislation the “most significant 2nd Amendment legislation approved by lawmakers in years.”
“This measure is straight forward: It empowers law-abiding Ohioans to better protect themselves, without getting permission from the government,” Wilkin said in a released statement. “This law isn’t for criminals. It’s for law-abiding people who want the peace of mind that they can defend themselves from criminals.”
As reported by the Journal-News, drivers stopped by police do not have inform law enforcement of their concealed weapon unless asked directly.
This was of issue to Michael Weinman, a retired Columbus Police officer and current Ohio Fraternal Order of Police Director of Governmental Affairs. Giving opponent testimony, Weinman described the bill as a “threat to officer safety” since it removes the required notification.
“By essentially eliminating the CHL (Concealed Handgun License), the number of individuals carrying concealed handguns will undoubtedly increase,” his testimony reads. “And with that increase of individuals who have not had any training, have not been subject to a background check, and can avoid a suspension or revocation by a sheriff, will officers be faced with more gun violence?”
As Weinman noted, county sheriffs are responsible for administering and denying CHLs. The 2021 Ohio’s Law on Concealed Handguns annual report found sheriffs issued 202,920 new or renewal licenses, a 20% increase from the previous year according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Pike County had the fourth-fewest new licenses issued among Ohio counties with 160 issued by Sheriff Tracy D. Evans- down from 360 the previous year. Only one license was suspended and 378 licenses were renewed.
Ohio became the 22nd state to suspend concealed weapons permits, doing so after the state recorded the highest-amount of gun deaths per preliminary date from the state health department.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
