For high school students in Pike County who want to get a jump on a career after graduation, or go on to college with some additional hands-on training, the Pike County Career Technology Center (CTC) offers multiple options.
According to Mike Carter, Job Placement Coordinator, the Pike County CTC is currently offering the following programs for the 2021-2022 school year: Automotive Technology, Basic Food Service, Building Maintenance, Business/Office Management, Carpentry, Culinary Arts, Electricity, Engineering Technology, Heating and Air Conditioning, Information Technology/Interactive Media, Medical Technology: Phlebotomy, Patient Care Technology: Pre-Nursing, Public Safety, and Welding.
From Pike CTC Superintendent, Eric Meredith, the following benefits are available to students who decide to finish their school careers at the CTC:
• All students attending the CTC are offered FREE breakfast and lunch.
• With the exception of apparel that students may take home, all instruction and materials are provided free of charge to all students.
• Students have access to a resource room all periods of the day.
• Driver’s education is sponsored by the CTC in conjunction with a local business and offered to students at a discount.
• In addition to a diploma and vocational certificate, all students have the opportunity to obtain an Industry Recognized Credential such as ASE, American Welding Society, EPA, STNA, Phlebotomy Registration, NCCER, etc.
• Early job placement is offered to qualifying seniors that allows them to work in their chosen field as they are receiving school credit.
• We are proud to say we have offered 5 day/wk. instruction since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
• All of our students are members of one of the following Career/Technical Student Organizations: SkillsUSA, Business Professionals of America, and Family Career and Community Leaders of America.
For further information, call 740-289-2721 or visit the website at www.pikectc.org.
For those who have graduated high school, but would like to go back for Adult Education, the following courses are offered: Medical Assistant, Nursing Assistant, Phlebotomist, and Emergency Medical Technician. Firefighter training is also listed on the Adult Education section of the website.
There is also the Southern State Community College Truck Driving Academy held at Pike CTC, as well as Portsmouth Electrical JATC – Journeyman Wireman Apprenticeship.
For information on adult classes, please contact: Lathe Moore at lathe.moore@pikectc.net or visit the website at www.pikectc.org and click on Adult Education.
