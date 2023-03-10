ohsp logo

Franklin Township- The Ohio State Highway Patrol-Georgetown Post is currently investigating a one vehicle traffic crash. The crash occurred on February 23, 2023 at approximately 1:14 P.M., on State Route 73 near Boyd Road, Franklin Township, Adams County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Red 2012 Cadillac SRX, operated by Patricia Carver, age 79, of West Portsmouth, Ohio was driving northbound on State Route 73. Miss Carver drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Miss Carver was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. She did not appear to sustain any injuries but was transported by the Adams County EMS to the Adams County Regional Medical Center for precautionary reasons.


