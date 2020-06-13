A Pike County Grand Jury recently indicted two Pike County men in separate shooting incidents, one of which resulted in the death of the victim.
Roy W. Jenkins, Jr., 52, of Waverly, was indicted on a charge of murder with a firearm specification, in the death of his step-son, Ryan Adam Webb, 20.
Pike County Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson, stated that at 4:05 p.m. on Friday, April 10, deputies were dispatched to 5335 State Route 220 in reference to the shooting.
“Upon arrival deputies took a male armed with a .22 caliber rifle into custody and found another male inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the head,” Nelson reported.
Jenkins was originally charged with felonious assault and using a weapon while intoxicated, but charges were upgraded to murder on Saturday, April 11 after Pike County dispatch received a call from St. Mary’s Hospital that Webb had passed away at 2:49 p.m., according to Nelson.
Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk stated that Jenkins is currently in jail and is not expected to make bond.
Junk said that the case is being set for a pre-trial conference soon.
In a separate case, the grand jury indicted Terry C. Beekman, 48, of Piketon, on one first-degree felony count of attempted aggravated murder, one first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery, one second-degree felony count of felonious assault, and one third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence. The first three charges all have firearm specifications.
Beekman is charged in the shooting of Edwin Wayne Acord, of Pine Lake Road. Nelson reported that on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:22 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 7917 Pine Lake Road in reference to a shooting. According to Nelson, Mr. Acord was able to identify the shooter as Beekman.
Beekman had reportedly fled the scene in a Ford pickup truck that was later determined to belong to Acord, according to Nelson.
“The hunt for Beekman went into the early morning hours with a report coming from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office that Acord’s pickup truck had been located in Frankfort,” Nelson reported. “Then on Wednesday morning (April 8) at approximately 9:30 a.m. Beekman was located and taken into custody by Ross County deputies. He was later picked up by a Pike County deputy and transported back to Pike County.”
According to Junk, Beekman is currently in jail and is not expected to make bond.
