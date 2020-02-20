The Senior Expo & Health Fair 2020 will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bristol Village Activity Center.
The event is open to all seniors 55 and older. Admission is free, and lunch will be provided by Terrace Cafe.
Breakout sessions, health screenings, vendors and more will be featured at the event.
Following is a list of presenters scheduled for Senior Expo and Health Fair 2020:
9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Stacy Davis, DDS, LLC, General Dentistry
9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Matt Kehlmeier of Bristol Village
10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Nuclear Workers Institute of America
10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. King's Daughters Medical Center
10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Adena Health System
11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Remain at Home Health Care
11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. First National Bank
11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Better Hearing Place
12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lisa Frost, DDS, of Frost Family Dental
12:15 p.m. to 12:20 p.m. Amanda Elliott of Community Action Transit System (CATS)
12:20 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. Chelsea Adams of Pike County Mobility Management
12:25 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Melody Lucas of the Pike County Senior Center
12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Southern Ohio Medical Center
12:45 to 1 p.m. Jessie Cook of The Recovery Council
The Pike County News Watchman is hosting the event with Bristol Village/National Church Residences.
Sponsors for the Senior Expo & Health Fair 2020 include:
Platinum Sponsors - Remain at Home Health Care and Nuclear Workers Institute of America
Gold Sponsors - The Recovery Council, Adena Health System, First National Bank, Better Hearing Place, Frost Family Dental, Southern Ohio Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center, CATS, Pike County Mobility Management, Pike County Senior Center and Stacy L. Davis, DDS, LLC, General Dentistry
Silver Sponsor - Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth
Bronze Sponsors - Nuclear Care Partners, Piketon Nursing Center, Comfort Home Care, Holzer, Pike County Fair Housing, Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Valley View Health Center, The Pavilion at Piketon, GoBus, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Klinker's Lumber and Builders Supplies, and OSHIIP.
The following businesses provided materials for the Senior Expo & Health Fair 2020 bags:
JP Schmitt of State Farm Insurance, Dogwood Pass, JR's General Store, Country Crust Bakery, Waverly Floral, Goodwill of South Central Ohio, Jeff and Jenny Contracting, Martin's Hearth, 23 Southbound Flea Market and Long's Retreat.
Be sure to check inside this edition of the News Watchman for a special insert on the Senior Expo and Health Fair 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.