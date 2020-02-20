senior expo 2020
The Senior Expo & Health Fair 2020 will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bristol Village Activity Center.

The event is open to all seniors 55 and older. Admission is free, and lunch will be provided by Terrace Cafe.

Breakout sessions, health screenings, vendors and more will be featured at the event.

Following is a list of presenters scheduled for Senior Expo and Health Fair 2020:

9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Stacy Davis, DDS, LLC, General Dentistry

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Matt Kehlmeier of Bristol Village

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Nuclear Workers Institute of America

10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. King's Daughters Medical Center

10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Adena Health System

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Remain at Home Health Care

11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. First National Bank

11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Better Hearing Place

12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lisa Frost, DDS, of Frost Family Dental

12:15 p.m. to 12:20 p.m. Amanda Elliott of Community Action Transit System (CATS)

12:20 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. Chelsea Adams of Pike County Mobility Management

12:25 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Melody Lucas of the Pike County Senior Center

12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Southern Ohio Medical Center

12:45 to 1 p.m. Jessie Cook of The Recovery Council

The Pike County News Watchman is hosting the event with Bristol Village/National Church Residences.

Sponsors for the Senior Expo & Health Fair 2020 include:

Platinum Sponsors - Remain at Home Health Care and Nuclear Workers Institute of America

Gold Sponsors - The Recovery Council, Adena Health System, First National Bank, Better Hearing Place, Frost Family Dental, Southern Ohio Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center, CATS, Pike County Mobility Management, Pike County Senior Center and Stacy L. Davis, DDS, LLC, General Dentistry

Silver Sponsor - Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth

Bronze Sponsors - Nuclear Care Partners, Piketon Nursing Center, Comfort Home Care, Holzer, Pike County Fair Housing, Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Valley View Health Center, The Pavilion at Piketon, GoBus, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Klinker's Lumber and Builders Supplies, and OSHIIP.

The following businesses provided materials for the Senior Expo & Health Fair 2020 bags:

JP Schmitt of State Farm Insurance, Dogwood Pass, JR's General Store, Country Crust Bakery, Waverly Floral, Goodwill of South Central Ohio, Jeff and Jenny Contracting, Martin's Hearth, 23 Southbound Flea Market and Long's Retreat.

Be sure to check inside this edition of the News Watchman for a special insert on the Senior Expo and Health Fair 2020.

