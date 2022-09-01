Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) called on the Senate to pass legislation that would deliver over $2.5 million in estimated funding for workforce development programs in Ohio under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) of 2022. In May, Congressman Ryan voted to pass the legislation that would grow the economy by expanding workers’ access to high-quality job training and career navigation services as well as helping businesses fill job openings with qualified candidates.

“With historic legislation like the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act positioning Ohio to lead the world in the industries of the future, investments in our nation’s workforce training are critical to preparing our workers to take on the next generation of manufacturing,” said Congressman Tim Ryan. “The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022 would take a critical step forward to ensuring our workers are ready to fill and succeed in these emerging career fields. The Senate must pass this important legislation immediately.”

