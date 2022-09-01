Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) called on the Senate to pass legislation that would deliver over $2.5 million in estimated funding for workforce development programs in Ohio under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) of 2022. In May, Congressman Ryan voted to pass the legislation that would grow the economy by expanding workers’ access to high-quality job training and career navigation services as well as helping businesses fill job openings with qualified candidates.
“With historic legislation like the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act positioning Ohio to lead the world in the industries of the future, investments in our nation’s workforce training are critical to preparing our workers to take on the next generation of manufacturing,” said Congressman Tim Ryan. “The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022 would take a critical step forward to ensuring our workers are ready to fill and succeed in these emerging career fields. The Senate must pass this important legislation immediately.”
The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) is the backbone of our nation’s workforce development system. The law provides training and career services for working Americans without a college degree, and helps employers rapidly secure a qualified workforce. WIOA includes funding for job training for adults, dislocated workers, and youth as well as supportive services to assist participants in training completion and in joining the workforce. These programs integrate unemployed and underemployed workers back into the labor market as quickly as possible in new, in-demand jobs.
Federal investment in workforce development has fallen markedly over time. As a result, essential workforce development services are frequently unavailable to those who need them most. Strengthening WIOA programs is a key tool to help Ohioans get back to work and support local businesses. As the nation continues its post-pandemic recovery, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022 will provide more Ohio workers with pathways to better-paying jobs, help businesses find qualified candidates, and lower costs.
