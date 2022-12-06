COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state.
The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
“We’re not just tearing down dilapidated buildings, we’re helping to make communities across the state better places to start a business, raise a family, and build a bright future,” said Governor DeWine. “This isn’t just a win for 42 counties, it’s a win for all of Ohio.”
The projects announced today are in addition to the 825 demolition projects announced in October.
“This funding is helping our communities transform forgotten properties into productive spaces that can once again play an important role in growing our economy,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted.
The nine sites in Pike County include four in the Village of Waverly: 216 W. Second Street, 400 5th Street, 211 Ford Avenue, and 1022 Howard Road.
Three sites in the Beaver area were selected: 5849 Beaver Pike, South Side Of 4001 Beaver Pike and 223 Eastern Avenue.
Also, 14 Spunk Run Road Lucasville and 302 State Rt 104 Lucasville.
The total funding granted to the Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation was $239,351. That is more than $137,000 less than amount requested for the projects in Pike County.
The projects announced today will be funded with the Ohio Demolition and Site Revitalization Program set-aside grants announced for each county in July. Thirteen counties will also receive additional program funding totaling $35.3 million to cover expenses in excess of the initial set-aside grants.
In total, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program will award nearly $150 million in grants for projects across the state.
