As a number of local governments in Ohio and other states have recently been expressing support for the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment, the Pike County Board of Commissioners added their voice with a resolution passed on Monday.
The resolution does not actually change any state or federal laws in the county, as the commissioners do not have the authority to do that, and existing gun laws will still be enforced.
The resolution expresses support for the Constitution’s Second Amendment. That amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The commissioners’ resolution, in its entirety, states:
”Whereas, the Board of Commissioners of Pike County, Ohio took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Ohio; and
”Whereas, the Board of Commissioners of Pike County, Ohio oppose any restriction on the citizens of Pike County, Ohio’s Second Amendment rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America; and
”Whereas, the Board of Commissioners of Pike County, Ohio wish to resolve to protect the right to keep and bear arms in Pike County, Ohio.
”Now Therefore Be It Resolved:
”Section 1: The Board of Commissioners of Pike County, Ohio are committed to uphold the Second Amendment in order to preserve for the citizens of Pike County, Ohio their rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.
”Section 2: The Board of Commissioners of Pike County, Ohio intend to uphold the Second Amendment Rights of the citizens of Pike County, Ohio.
”Section 3: The Board of Commissioners of Pike County, Ohio oppose any infringement on the rights of law-abiding citizens of Pike County, Ohio to keep and bear arms.”
The resolution was signed by all three county commissioners, Tony Montgomery, Blaine Beekman, and Jerry Miller.
Montgomery, who is chair of the board of commissioners, spoke to the News Watchman on Friday and indicated that the commissioners had heard from local citizens concerned about the potential erosion of Second Amendment rights.
Montgomery stated that while he supports all the amendments to the U.S. Constitution, he indicated that the Second Amendment is the one that enforces the other amendments.
Much of the recent concern for gun rights advocates in the nation seems to stem from current debates over proposed stricter gun control measures in the state of Virginia.
As mass shootings in public places have become more commonplace in the United States in recent years and gun violence has reportedly increased, the gun control issue has once again come to the forefront of national debate.
