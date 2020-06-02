Graduations have taken place at Pike County’s four public high schools, utilizing various methods for recognizing the class of 2020 during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Waverly held a virtual graduation ceremony, Piketon and Western both opted for the drive-thru style, and Eastern administration personally delivered diplomas to their seniors.
With the conclusion of school and the graduations complete, the Pike County News Watchman is recognizing the graduating students receiving top honors from each of the four schools. Biographies are included by section. The information included in the biographies was submitted by each school.
WESTERN
Carigan Haggy was the top graduating student at Western, earning Valedictorian, while Erika Grey followed as the Salutatorian.
Valedictorian Carigan Leigh Haggy is the daughter of Bill and Amy Haggy. Her activities include volleyball (four years), softball (two years), College Credit Plus (three years), National Honor Society (two years), various community service activities (four years), and Heart of Western (four years). Haggy was also a 2018 Homecoming Court sophomore attendant.
Outside of school, Haggy has particpated in 4-H for nine years, Pike Co. Junior Fairboard for one year, and was a member of the 2019 Pike County Fair Royalty Court. She is involved in the Life Change Church Youth Group and also plays for the Southern Ohio Volleyball Club.
Haggy plans to attend Shawnee State University where she has already been accepted into the nursing program.
Salutatorian Erika Michelle Gray is the daughter of Keith and Catherine Gray. Her activities include the National Honor Society (two years), Junior National Honor Society (one year), Christian Prayer Group (one year), School Atomic Credit Union (two years), Band (three years), Secret Santa (one year), Heart of Western (four years), multiple community services (four years), Student Council (three years), Youth League Association (one year), Christmas Meal Delivery (two years), Veterans Day Crew (two years), College Credit Plus (two years), and math tutoring (three years).
Gray will be attending Ohio University Chillicothe where she plans to major in Psychology.
EASTERN
Eastern High School is recognizing two Valedictorians and two Salutatorians by splitting the honors between the traditional classroom seniors at EHS and the vocational school students at the Pike County Career Technology Center.
Grace Pennington was the EHS Valedictorian this year, while Drew Thornsberry was Eastern’s CTC Valedictorian. Andrew Cochenour was the EHS Salutatorian, while Paul Maki was Eastern’s CTC Salutatorian.
EHS Valedictorian Grace Pennington is the daughter of James and Vickie Pennington of Beaver. Her school activities included marching band and pep band as well as Science Bowl.
Pennington will be attending Ohio University in Athens and is going to study Chemical Engineering with the Biological track.
Eastern’s CTC Valedictorian Drew Thornsberry is the daughter of David and Julie Thornsberry of Beaver. Drew is a member of the band at Eastern and also participates in 4-H.
Thornsberry is going to attend Shawnee State University and will major in nursing.
EHS Salutatorian Andrew Cochenour is the son of Gary and Traci Cochenour of Beaver. In school, he was a member of the EHS golf team.
In school, he was a member of the Eastern High School golf team. He achieved All-Southern Ohio Conference and All-Southeast District honors.
Cochenour will be attending Ohio Northern in Ada. He will be studying Mechanical Engineering with an Aerospace Engineering Concentration.
Eastern’s CTC Salutatorian Paul Maki is the son of Craig Maki of Beaver.
Maki will be attending Shawnee State University and will study engineering.
PIKETON
Piketon High School had four students who were considered “first in class” as the top graduating seniors. They included Chloe D’Amico, Joshua Amato, Bronwyn Spencer, and Abigail Carter.
Abigail Carter is the daughter of Bryan and Beverly Carter. Her school activities included softball, cross country, Quiz Bowl, Science Bowl, Envirothon, Spanish Club, Prom Committee, Welcoming Committee, Top 30 ACT Club, and National Honor Society.
Carter will be attending Ohio Northern University and majoring in pharmacy.
Bronwyn Spencer is the daughter of Steve and Nikki Spencer. Her activities include soccer (varsity captain), basketball, musical, National Honor Society, Student Council, Heart 4 Art, Top 25 ACT Club, Civil War Geek Club, and Prom Committee.
Spencer will be attending Ohio University Eastern to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Physiology with plans to get a doctorate in Physical Therapy.
Joshua Amato is the son of Josh and Chrystal Amato. His extracurricular activities include Quiz Bowl, Civil War Geek Club, Science Bowl, cross country (two years), eSports, Upward Bound Math & Science, Roaming Redstreaks, Top 25 ACT Club, National Honor Society (treasurer), National Technical Honor Society, 4-H (club president), Dailyville Church youth group, volunteer for NC4K (No Kid Fights Cancer Alone) and works at Kroger as a courtesy clerk.
Amato plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Electromechanical Engineering. Upon receiving his associate degree, he plans to transfer to Miami University and obtain his bachelor’s degree in Electromechanical Engineering.
Chloe D’Amico is the daughter of Scot and Leeanne D’Amico. Her school activities include soccer (varsity captain), musical, National Honor Society (secretary), Student Council (president), Top 25 ACT Club, Prom Committee, Civil War Geeks and Quiz Bowl.
D’Amico will be attending Shawnee State University in the fall to earn a bachelor’s degree in middle childhood education.
WAVERLY
Waverly had six students share in either Valedictorian or Salutatorian honors. Cody Perkins and Kaylin Smith tied, sharing the honor of Valedictorian. They were followed by four Salutatorians, including Sarah Crabtree, Maggie Reisinger, Allison Entler, and Kayleah Shiland.
Valedictorian Cody Perkins is the son of Paul and Beth Perkins of Waverly, and is tied for first place in his class with a 4.00 grade point average.
While in high school, he was a member of several clubs and committees: National Honor Society, P.A.W.S, Leo Club (served as president during his senior year), Rotary Interact, Spanish Club member, WHS Literary Magazine, and Prom Committee.
This fall, he will be attending Ohio University in Athens, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Perkins was awarded: Ohio Distinction Scholarship of $1,000 annually, Ohio Success Scholarship of $5,000 annually, Ohio Commitment Scholarship of $2,000 annually, and OU Russ Impact Scholarship of $7,128 annually.
Valedictorian Kaylin Smith, the daughter of Denise Duffy of Waverly, is tied for first place in her class with a 4.00 grade point average.
While in high school, she was a member of several clubs and committees: National Honor Society, Leo Club, Rotary Interact, Spanish Club, Prom Committee, and Drama Club. Smith also participated in additional extracurricular activities including varsity tennis, News Team, and Future Problem Solvers
This fall, she will be attending Wright State in Dayton, majoring in Biology. Smith was awarded the Wright State University Valedictorian Scholarship full in-state tuition per year, renewable for four years.
Salutatorian Sarah Crabtree, daughter of Chris and Diane Crabtree of Waverly, is tied for second place in her class with a 3.98 grade point average.
Crabtree has been active in several extracurricular activities, including National Honors Society (served as vice president), Cadence News Team, PAWS (served as president), Prom Committee, Spanish Club, Student Council, Shannon’s Studio II dancer, student-run Atomic Credit Union, Big Brother/Big Sisters lunch buddies, Leo Club and Rotary Interact. She was a member of the cross country and track teams for four years, basketball for one year, and in musicals for four years. Crabtree was also All-SOC (Southern Ohio Conference) in cross country for four years and All-SOC in track for three years.
Crabtree plans to attend Ohio University and major in Early Childhood Education. Honors and awards include Ohio Distinction $1,000 Scholarship, Ohio Gateway scholarship $2,000 for one year, and the Atomic Credit Union scholarship.
Crabtree has an additional honor that very few can achieve. She had perfect attendance for her entire school career from kindergarten through graduation.
Salutatorian Allison Entler, daughter of Bob and Amanda Entler of Waverly, is tied for second place in her class with a 3.98 grade point average.
Entler has been active in several extracurricular activities, including National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl, Science Bowl, TAG, P.A.W.S., Future Problem Solvers, Spanish Club, Rotary interact, and Leo Club. She was a member of the band for three years and the tennis team for four years.
Honors and awards include All-SOC Tennis (Southern Ohio Conference) for three years, SOC champion, and SOC Player of the Year her senior year, and a district qualifier. Entler was a regional qualifier in Quiz Bowl and was also captain of Waverly High School’s first Science Bowl championship team this year.
Entler plans to attend Shawnee State University with multiple majors in mind, specifically business and biomedical engineering. Scholarships include the Shawnee Excellence in the amount of $4,750 and the South Central Regional Science Bowl Champion for $500.
Salutatorian Maggie Reisinger, daughter of Sara Turner of Waverly and David Reisinger of Beaver, is tied for second place in her class with a 3.98 grade point average.
While in high school, she was a member of several clubs and committees including National Honor Society, Leo Club, Rotary Interact, Spanish Club, and Prom Committee.
Reisinger also participated in several extracurricular activities. Maggie was a member of the varsity track team and was Second Team All-Southern Ohio Conference in her sophomore year, and First Team All-SOC her junior year. She was also a member of the indoor track team and was a state qualifier in the indoor long jump her senior year and also a member of the cross country team.
She will be attending Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, majoring in Early Childhood Education. Reisinger was awarded the Shawnee State University Blue and Gray Scholarship of $2,750 annually renewable for four years.
Salutatorian Kayleah Shiland, daughter of Lori Childers Tacket and Mike Shiland of Waverly, is tied for second place in her class with a 3.98 grade point average.
While in high school, she was an employee at the Beast and Bottle and a member of several clubs and committees: National Honor Society, Literary and Drama Club, Class Vice President, Leo Club, Rotary Interact (vice president), P.A.W.S (secretary), 4-H Junior Fair Board, Farm Bureau and RVCC Worship Team.
Shiland also participated in extra-curricular activities. She was a member of the tennis team, Waverly High School musical program, band (secretary), Waverly High School Choir (secretary), Symphonic Choir, and was a member of Polarity and won a National Choral Award.
This fall, she will be attending University of Dayton in Dayton, majoring in Music Education. Shiland was awarded: University of Dayton President’s Merit Scholarship of $19,000, annually renewable for four years; University of Dayton Music Talent Scholarship of $8,000, renewable for four years; Forever Flyer Grant of $11,750, renewable for four years; University of Dayton Community Grant $2,500, renewable for four years; and University of Dayton Textbook Scholarship for $4,000 non-renewable.
