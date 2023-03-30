(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Under an agreement proposed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Norfolk Southern has committed to hiring Ohio companies and Ohio workers to do all future repair and replacement work stemming from the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine.

“We didn’t ask for this accident to happen here in Ohio or in East Palestine, and we would be quite happy not to have to deal with it,” Yost said during an afternoon press conference in Trumbull County.


