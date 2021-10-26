BEAVER- Following a missing person search conducted by the the Pike County Sheriff's Office, Coroner David Kessler declared Anthony Phipps dead at the scene on Monday as a victim of an ATV accident.
According to a press release, Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reported his office received a call at 9:26 a.m. on Oct. 25 from family members of Phipps, 57, who lived on Adams Road in Beaver.
Family members told the office that Phipps had been missing since Sunday evening after he left his home on his ATV to set up deer stands in the area and had not returned this morning.
A search conducted by the Pike County Sheriff's Office, 300 FD, and MedCare EMS was able to locate Phipps in the 4900 block of Germany Road in Beaver on a logging trail.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.