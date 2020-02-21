A Pike County Grand Jury indicted suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader on Friday, replacing the indictment handed down by a grand jury in June with a superseding indictment.
The new indictment includes 18 charges, which replace the 16 charges in the previous indictment. This includes a new first-degree-felony charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. The indictment also includes seven misdemeanor one charges of conflict of interest, two felony-five counts of theft in office, three felony-four counts of theft in office, one felony-four count of theft, one felony-three count of theft, two felony-three counts of tampering with evidence, and one felony-five count of securing writings by deception.
Among the charges in the indictment are included allegations of tampering with two evidence bags containing money; an allegation that in Reader's "capacity as a public official ... did recklessly use or authorize the use of the authority or influence of his office to secure a thing of value, to wit: a 2013 Nissan Versa”; an allegation that in his "capacity as a public official ... did recklessly use or authorize the use of the authority or influence of his office to secure a thing of value, to wit: a 1991 Chevrolet Silverado”; allegations that he requested and/or accepted loans from three then-current employees of the sheriff's office; and allegations that he requested and/or accepted two loans from someone who was a vendor of Pike County.
In December 2018, an investigation into alleged misconduct in the sheriff’s office was opened by the Ohio Auditor’s Office. At his arraignment on July 2, Reader pleaded not guilty to all charges on which he was indicted in June. In July, Reader agreed to a provisional suspension from office.
