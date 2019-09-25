Pike Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and the Pike County Farm Bureau hosted their annual meeting and Ag Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Pike County Career Technology Center (CTC).
The evening began with elections for both agencies. Elected for two board seats open at the Pike Soil and Water Conservation District were candidates Lydia Dresbach and Mike Milam. Both will serve three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
The election for the Farm Bureau Board of Trustees was uncontested. Elected were Ohio Farm Bureau annual meeting delegates Tracy Robinson and Mackenzie Williams.
Pike Soil and Water Conservation District and Pike County Farm Bureau presented awards to honorees at the event.
Dave Adams received the District Supervisor Service Award for five years of service to the Pike SWCD Board of Supervisors. Jessie Hablitzel, a Scioto Valley Local School District educator, won the Conservation Educator of the Year Award from Pike SWCD and the Pike County Farm Bureau. The winners of the 2019 Conservation Photo Contest sponsored by Pike SWCD were Darrell Smith (1st place, Adult Division) Jasper Henderson (1st place, Youth Division), Jedidiah Henderson (2nd place, Youth Division), Jethro Henderson (3rd place, Youth Division) and Ruth Henderson (Honorable Mention).
Travis Mead, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service District conservationist, provided program updates at the event.
Awards given by the Farm Bureau included Overall Outstanding Livestock Exhibitor, the Pike County Farm Bureau/Wilber-Price Nationwide Insurance Agency Scholarship and the Ambassador Awards.
Outstanding Livestock Exhibitors attending the event received their showman jackets.
Savannah Cool, Waverly High School graduate and daughter of Michael and Frances Cool, received the Pike County Farm Bureau/Wilber-Price Nationwide Insurance Agency Scholarship. Cool attends Wilmington College where she is majoring in Animal Science-Pre-Veterinary.
Bonnie Ward, Southeast Regional Liaison for the Office of Governor Mike DeWine, presented Ambassador Awards from Governor DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted to Steven Brunner, Darlene Brewster and Tracy Robinson.
Pike SWCD and Pike County Farm Bureau thanked Anna Overly, Valerie Richardson and the Pike County CTC Culinary class for “excellent food service,” Piketon FFA/Vo-Ag students for “doing an amazing job serving all attendees,” as well as Matt Hines and family for mum donations for their door prizes.
