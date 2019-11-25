A Waverly man appeared in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to a count of involuntary manslaughter (first-degree felony) and a count of reckless homicide (third-degree felony).
Gregory Thoms, 68, of Waverly, was charged in connection with the death of Harold Richard Fraley, 83, of Lucasville.
Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk indicated that Thoms is considered innocent until proven guilty, but he said that the allegation is that this was a road rage incident.
Junk said that on May 3 Fraley and his wife were driving to an appointment at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly and that Thoms confronted them in the parking lot of the hospital after an incident on the road.
"The allegation is that the defendant (Thoms) was the aggressor, and as a result of his actions, (Fraley) died as a result of a head injury," Junk said.
Junk stated that his office has obtained a copy of a surveillance video of the incident.
Fraley passed away on May 5.
Thoms was indicted and an arrest warrant issued on Oct. 31. Junk said that prior to Thoms' indictment by grand jury, prosecution obtained an autopsy report and medical records.
Thoms was arrested on Nov. 21. On Monday, Thoms' bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety or 10 percent.
"He is ordered to stay away from all members of our victim's family," Junk said. "He is ordered to stay away from Adena Pike Medical Center unless he's a patient there ... If he would make bond, he would be under pretrial services supervision with the court."
Junk said the case is expected to go to a jury trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.