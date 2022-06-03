Gov. Mike DeWine says no parts of Ohio have been spared from the opioid epidemic. Yet, perhaps no region has been hit harder than southern Ohio.
Through the OneOhio Recovery Agreement, county, city, township, and village municipalities are looking to use settlement money from an array of opioid manufacturers and distributors.
To facilitate the distribution of funds, the state divided into 19 regions- eight metropolitan and 11 non-metropolitan.
Scioto County Commissioner Scottie Powell is serving as Chairman of the OneOhio Region 9 Board. Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery, Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, and Pebble Township Trustee Richard Beasley are representing the county on the board.
In a Friday interview with the News Watchman, Powell said plans for using the funds are still in development. The money has yet to be distributed, but the commissioner is hopeful the board will be ready when it comes.
“As we look at the money, we should be looking at remediation and prevention,” he said, possibly using the funds to educate area youth or to support local agencies among many options. “It’s an abatement, so how do you take this fund to try to fix the next generation of problems?”
Hard-Hit Region 9
Pike County is joined by Scioto, Highland, Adams, Brown, Fayette, Ross, and Pickaway counties as part of the region.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 2020 was the most lethal year for unintentional drug overdose deaths. ODH revealed this in its 2020 Drug Overdose Annual Report where 5,017 Ohioans died that year- a 25% increase from the prior year.
Region 9 had been hit hard prior to 2020, several counties, including Pike, among the top ten death rates per 100,000 in the state between 2015 and 2020. Yet, 2020 also saw the epidemic reach new heights.
All but two counties experienced record deaths that year, tallying 274 collectively. Pike County had 21 deaths in 2020, a 50% increase from 2019.
No county in the region or the state experienced a 2020 like Scioto County, which Powell described as “ground zero” of the epidemic. With 106 deaths, the county had an overdose rate of 148.9 deaths per 100,000. The state rate for that year was 45.6 per 100,000.
How much money?
There have been several settlements between the state and opioid companies such as Purdue Pharma, Johnson and Johnson, Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.
The latest, a $808 million settlement with the last three aforementioned companies, is set to be paid out over the course of 18 years.
Pike County will be receiving $400,000 after signing-onto the deal, yet Scioto County will be taking another route said Powell.
”We are still moving forward with our own day in court,” he said, the county rejecting the $1.8 million it would have received in the settlement with Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.
The county signed onto other settlements with Purdue Pharma and Johnson and Johnson, but did not with the latest and largest settlement.
“We are dealing in Scioto County, probably, with more of the fallout from the opioid epidemic,” said Powell, adding later that the $1.8 million was “not enough to make an impact,” in his county.
How is the money distributed?
Per the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, the settlement funds will broken down as followed:
- 55% is set aside for “the creation of a statewide foundation that will develop and oversee the funding of short-term and long-term planning that local communities need to continue to address this crisis;” the OhioOhio Recovery Foundation Board.
- 30% is set aside for “community recovery;” funding which goes “directly to every township, village, city and county in Ohio ... to address the immediate needs of residents,” according to recoveryohio.gov
- 15% goes to the state itself, “to be used to leverage statewide buying power to offer prevention, treatment and recovery support services.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
