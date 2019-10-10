A Waverly man has been arrested in connection with a barn fire in Pike County.
According to the Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, David Herrmann, 56, of Waverly, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with arson, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for allegedly setting fire to a barn at 898 Howard Road, Waverly, shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
The State Fire Marshal's office stated that the Waverly Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to extinguish the blaze before the structure was destroyed.
According to the State Fire Marshal's office, investigators for their bureau identified multiple areas of origin inside the barn, and utilized K-9 Finnegan, who reportedly indicated the presence of accelerants at the various origins.
“The efforts by all those involved to secure an arrest so quickly after the fire are truly a testament to the importance of collaboration between local and state agencies,” said State Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey. “I couldn’t be prouder of our investigators on this case, and I offer my sincere gratitude to the Waverly Fire Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.”
The fire marshal's office states that the case is being forwarded to the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office where additional charges will be pending against Herrmann.
