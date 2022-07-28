WAVERLY — JD Vance, Republican candidate for the Senate seat being left open by the retirement of Rob Portman, visited the American Centrifuge Plant as well met with local Republican officeholders during a tour of Pike County, Tuesday.
Vance grew up in Middletown, Ohio between Cincinnati and Dayton.
“I grew up in a steel town in southwestern Ohio and was raised by my grandparents,” Vance said. “Mom struggled with Opioid addiction, so that’s why I was raised by my grandparents.
"I went off to the Marine Corps, served my country and served a tour in Iraq.”
Vance said that after his tour of duty, he came back to Ohio, started a business and started a family and has “been trying to make the state a better place ever since.”
Vance spoke about the Opioid crisis that is prevalent in the area, and tied it to the open borders between the United States and Mexico.
“I think one of the big problems we’ve got with the Opioid epidemic is we’ve got so much Fentanyl coming across the U.S. southern border, because we’ve got a president who has thrown open the border and allowed all these drug cartels to pour this illegal stuff into our communities," Vance said. “Tim Ryan, my Democratic opponent, has actually been a big supporter of these policies and it’s killing people.
“You’ve got to stop the flow of the stuff into our communities in the first place,” Vance said. “Once people are hooked on it, it’s a terrible problem, addiction is. You have to make sure they get the treatment they need, so that hopefully some of the people caught in this stuff find a way to dig themselves out.”
Another topic Vance spoke on was inflation, which is a hot topic across the country. Vance once again saw the president and his policies as part of the problem.
“Bad policies are making the inflation problem worse though,” Vance said. “I think we are, unfortunately, living in a world where a lot of the great energy resources we have here in Ohio, especially southeastern Ohio, we aren’t developing them, we’re exploiting them, so people are paying more for everything.
“Energy goes into everything. It goes into our trucks, goes into our manufacturing, our gas bill and the price we pay at the pump,” Vance said. “All these things are getting more expensive, because Joe Biden and Tim Ryan have declared war on Ohio energy. If you want to get the inflation problem under control the thing that you’ve to do is drill for more oil, refine more energy and make sure consumers and businesses have better access.”
Vance said that he toured the American Centrifuge Plant and he said knew it was there and has talked to people who have worked there and have dealt with it, but what he realized being there was it was an opportunity.
“If you actually develop that resource, you can make southeastern Ohio the center of the next generation of American power,” Vance said. “It would be good for inflation, it would be good for jobs, I think it would lead to economic revolution in this area of the state. My God it would be so good for the people who live here. That is one thing I’ve learned, we have an incredible opportunity, but you need the government to actually do the things necessary to ensure that you can build nuclear facilities and that you can power these nuclear facilities.”
Vance will face Congressman Tim Ryan for a U.S. Senate seat in the November 2022 election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.