Vance

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, JD Vance, visited Pike County, Tuesday. Vance toured the American Centrifuge Facility in Piketon, before with meeting with local Republican office holders.

 Bret Bevens/NewsWatchman

WAVERLY — JD Vance, Republican candidate for the Senate seat being left open by the retirement of Rob Portman, visited the American Centrifuge Plant as well met with local Republican officeholders during a tour of Pike County, Tuesday.

Vance grew up in Middletown, Ohio between Cincinnati and Dayton.

