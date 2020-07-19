According to Fluor-BWXT (FBP) the decontamination and decommissioning project at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) site in Piketon has a new site project director, JD Dowell.
Dowell replaces Bob Smith, who has held the position since 2018, and is transitioning into a corporate role with the Fluor Corporation Government Group, according to Fluor BWXT.
“I am proud and humbled with this opportunity to lead such an impressive team committed to safely decommissioning this massive cold-war era facility which played such an integral role in supplying our country’s energy and security needs,” said Dowell. “We are dedicated to the Department of Energy’s mission to safely remove the original uranium enrichment buildings, dispose of the demolition debris and waste and remediate the environment for future redevelopment of this site.”
According to Fluor BWXT, Dowell’s background includes the U.S. Navy and the Department of Energy (DOE).
“Captain (Ret) Dowell commanded the USS ALABAMA as well as the Naval Undersea Warfare Engineering Center in Keyport, Washington,” a press release form Fluor BWXT states. “In 2008, after 26 years in the Navy, he joined DOE where he held numerous senior management roles at the Hanford Site including Deputy Manager for the DOE Office of River Protection. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Nebraska. Since 2018, Dowell has been the Portsmouth Site Deputy Director for FBP.”
