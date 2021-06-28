The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents lower this week at $2.961 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.961
Average price during the week of June 21, 2021 $3.004
Average price during the week of June 29, 2020 $2.183
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$3.097 Athens
$2.897 Chillicothe
$2.890 Columbiana
$2.954 East Liverpool
$2.979 Gallipolis
$2.846 Hillsboro
$2.900 Ironton
$2.975 Jackson
$3.023 Logan
$2.850 Marietta
$3.043 Portsmouth
$2.919 Steubenville
$2.952 Washington Court House
$3.125 Waverly
Trend Analysis:
At $3.09, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and could increase, possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend. While it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, pump price increases as of late have been noticeable.
Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25. Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.
