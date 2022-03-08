WAVERLY— George Wagner IV returned to the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on Monday for a motions hearing, a hearing where the defense and the prosecution went back-and-forth on several matters.
With jury trial set for the Rhoden Murders suspect later this year, a primary concern presented by special prosecutor Angie Canepa were the number of recordings it has received from defense witnesses.
According to the prosecution, they have only received two audio recordings. Alternatively, they say all of its discoverable evidence has been returned to the defense.
“We will object to any witness being called by them that they have not provided an audio recording for,” Canepa said.
“We have two recordings and I don’t believe they only have two recordings.”
Wagner’s attorneys, however, said they have returned all the recordings that they have so far.
The prosecution has been making efforts to reduce its witness list, which originally started in the thousands and took investigators to Alaska for interviews with witnesses during the Wagner’s time there. Since then, that number has dropped to approximately 350.
The defense would like that number to continue dropping.
“We are asking again that this court issue an order requiring the state to handover or identify who, clearly, it is they intend to call to trial,” said defense attorney Richard Nash.
The defense requested transcripts from a previous grand jury proceeding. As Nash said, the defense is trying to find testimony consistent with their client shooting any of the victims.
They also requested a complete file of the case be returned to the court.
“When you’re dealing with a case that is the largest in Ohio history, with multiple law enforcement agencies, it only seems prudent that all parties would want to provide the court with an entire file from law enforcement agencies as to the information that has been gathered to-date,” said Nash, an attorney based out of Portsmouth.
Judge Randy Deering made no rulings on the issues presented, but plans on making on decisions in an upcoming trial.
This April marks six years since the Rhoden Murders, which left eight dead at four separate Pike County residences. Those victims included Hanna Rhoden, mother to Jake’s son; her parents, Chris Rhoden Sr. and Dana Rhoden; their sons, Chris Jr. and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden; cousin Gary Rhoden, his fiancée Hannah Gilley; and Kenneth Rhoden, the brother of Chris Sr.
George and his father George “Billy” Wagner III have not pled guilty, unlike younger brother Edward “Jake” Wagner and mother Angela Wagner who have.
Jake pled guilty to the murders in April 2021 in a plea deal that would remove death penalty specifications in his case and his three other family members.
George’s defense has previously attempted to remove death penalty specifications to no avail. As the prosecution has argued on several occasions, they contend that the agreement only goes into effect if and when Jake testifies.
