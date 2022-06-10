Waverly Police Department emblem

WAVERLY — The Waverly Police Department is on the look-out for two stolen vehicles following a Tuesday theft.

According to WPD, a 2013 Dodge Charger and 2022 Jeep Wagoneer were stolen from Hernnstein in Waverly on June 7.

The Charger is described as gray in color with a license plate number of FZL1141. The Wagoneer is white in color and had no license plate.

Those with information on these vehicles' whereabouts are told to contact WPD at 740-947-2179.

