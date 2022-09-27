George Wagner IV, 30, stands with his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Monday September 12, 2022. He is charged with 22 counts, eight of them are aggravated murder, in connection with the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in Pike County. Underneath his vest, he’s wearing a stun vest.
Over the last week the majority of the testimony in the murder trial of George Wagner IV has centered around processing the four crime scenes and the autopsy results of the victims at those scenes.
The state moved in chronological order of when the victims were found starting with Gary Rhoden and Chris Rhoden Sr. The state moved on to Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Gilley’s trailer. The next scene processed was the home of Dana Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden and Chris Rhoden Jr. The last crime scene was the residence of Kenneth Rhoden. All eight were killed in the late night hours of April 21 or the early morning hours April 22, 2016.
While the crime scene investigators and the doctor who performed the autopsy examinations gave lots of information, perhaps, the most vital information came in the form of four joint stipulations made to the court. The stipulations said that no DNA evidence found at any of the crime scenes linked George Wagner IV, Jake Wagner, Billy Wagner or Angela Wagner to the crime scenes.
Monday’s testimony began with BCI crime scene investigator George Staley on the stand. Staley processed crime scene four, the residence located at 799 Left Fork Road. Pike County Prosecutor, Rob Junk, first asked Staley to speak to the jury about the process of how he was informed of the situation and how he began to process the scene when he arrived. Junk next asked questions about obtaining a warrant.
Junk asked if it was BCI’s normal mode of operation to obtain a warrant before stepping inside a crime scene to process it.
“It’s a best practice,” Staley replied.
Next, Dr. Karen Looman, chief deputy coroner of Hamilton of County, took the stand Monday and concluded that the cause of death of Kenneth Rhoden was a “single gunshot wound to the head.”
The last witness of Monday was Michael White, a firearms investigator. His testimony flowed into Tuesday morning where he made an important ruling through research he conducted. White said that the shell casings found at 4199 Union Hill Road and the shell casing found at 3122 Union Hill Road were fired from the same weapon, a .22 Longrifle.
White also testified about “general class characteristics” that shell casings when fired from a class of weapons and “unique characteristics” that shell casings have when fired from a specific weapon.
