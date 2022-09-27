Rhoden trial opening statements

George Wagner IV, 30, stands with his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Monday September 12, 2022. He is charged with 22 counts, eight of them are aggravated murder, in connection with the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in Pike County. Underneath his vest, he’s wearing a stun vest.

 Liz Dufour

Over the last week the majority of the testimony in the murder trial of George Wagner IV has centered around processing the four crime scenes and the autopsy results of the victims at those scenes.

The state moved in chronological order of when the victims were found starting with Gary Rhoden and Chris Rhoden Sr. The state moved on to Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Gilley’s trailer. The next scene processed was the home of Dana Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden and Chris Rhoden Jr. The last crime scene was the residence of Kenneth Rhoden. All eight were killed in the late night hours of April 21 or the early morning hours April 22, 2016.

