COLUMBUS – Driven by the threat of climate change, the world is in the midst of a shift to renewable energy and clean fuels, and green hydrogen is expected to play a key role in this transition. Power to Hydrogen (P2H2), the Columbus-based clean energy startup has begun work with a consortium of international electrical utilities – including American Electric Power (U.S.), EDP (Portugal), E.ON (Germany), and ESB (Ireland) – to demonstrate its low-cost clean hydrogen production and hydrogen energy storage systems.

The collaboration began as a part of the 2022 Free Electrons Program, the leading innovation program for global utilities. Throughout last year, P2H2 and the Free Electrons utilities worked together to define the future of the electric grid and how hydrogen can play a role in making it cleaner and more resilient. Initially, the potential of P2H2’s technology resulted in the startup winning the $200,000 Grand Challenge Prize in October 2022 at the Final Showcase in Sao Paulo, Brazil.


