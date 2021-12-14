COLUMBUS— The State Controlling Board on Monday approved the release of grant funding for more than 100 local NatureWorks projects, including projects in Clinton, Highland and Ross counties, State Rep. Shane Wilkin announced.
“I appreciate the support for projects in our part of Ohio,” said Wilkin (R-Hillsboro). “I’ve long been a supporter of the NatureWorks program. It’s a popular and competitive grant program.”
Locally, two projects were approved in Clinton County. Sabina will receive $16,968 for improvements at Sabina Village Park, including playground upgrades and the dog park. Wilmington will receive $15,840 to support the cost of the athletic courts surface rehabilitation project at J.W. Denver Williams Memorial Park.
In Highland County, Hillsboro will receive $29,985 for the playground project at Harmony Lake at Liberty Park. And in Ross County, the Ross County Park District will receive $18,201 for the Buzzard’s Roose Pond Boardwalk at Earn Barnhart Nature Preserve.
These were among 115 projects being awarded a combined $5.2 million from this latest round of NatureWorks grant funding. The program provides up to 75% reimbursement assistance for local governments for the acquisition, development and rehabilitation of recreational areas.
