Polarity, Waverly High School’s pop a cappella vocal group, was selected to represent the OSBA’s Southeast region by performing at the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) 2019 Student Achievement Fair in Columbus, held on Monday, Nov. 11.
According to the OSBA, Polarity was one of five groups selected to perform at the event, adding that their performance was “a highlight” of the 64th annual OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show which ran Nov. 10 through Nov. 12 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The event featured “100 original projects and programs created by Ohio public schools.”
Matt Radford, director of Polarity and the Waverly High School Choral Department, said the group was nominated to represent Waverly City Schools at the conference by the Waverly School Board.
“At the conference, the group performed for a full crowd that was very receptive. The students really loved the experience and performed with such high energy,” said Radford. “I was worried how a bunch of educators would handle Polarity. But to my surprise there were smiles everywhere.“
The event has been dubbed “one of the largest education trade exhibitions,” attracting nearly 600 exhibitors and 9,000 public education stakeholder attendees.
“The students were able to walk around and explore the exhibit hall. Other schools had many displays of great accomplishments,” Radford said. “The students were able to do a little marketing as well as hear about the awesome things other schools are doing.”
Radford added that he and the group are “extremely grateful for the opportunities” that they have been afforded, both locally and abroad.
“Without a supportive administration, our group would be really boring,” he said. “We are able to do so many great things and make memories that last a lifetime.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.