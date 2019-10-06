Shawnee State Park recently announced its special events and nature programs for the month of October. Following are events and programs scheduled for the remainder of the month:
On Freaky Friday, Oct. 11, visitors to the park can enjoy free Putt Putt from 5 to 7 p.m., tie-dyeing t-shirts from 5 to 6 p.m. (all t-shirt sizes will be available at the camp store for $5), a scavenger hunt from 6 to 7 p.m. (pick up a list at the camp store and return items for a prize), free hayrides and the Halloween Glow from 6 to 9 p.m., and a family-friendly Halloween movie at the campground amphitheater at dusk (movies will be held at dusk on Saturdays in October, excluding Oct. 12).
On Spooky Saturday, Oct. 12, the Nature Center will be open to visitors from noon to 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can vote (one quarter per vote) for their favorite decorated or carved pumpkin (all pumpkins must be delivered to the amphitheater by 1 p.m.). From noon to 5 p.m., visitors can vote for their favorite campsite ($1 per vote cast at the camp store), and the winner will receive 1st choice of a camp site for next year’s Halloween campout. Trick or treating will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the campground (foot traffic only is permitted in the campground at this time). At 4:30 p.m. a costume show for people and pets will be held, as well as the top two campsite awards.
On Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m., visitors are welcome to arrive at the Nature Center for a “lantern-lit guided tour into the forest to meet some interesting creatures of the night, visit the Nature Center creepy crawlies, (and) make s’mores and socialize around the campfire.”
A number of activities will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 26. Hikers can meet at the Nature Center for a moderate five-mile hike through the park (held from 9 to 11 a.m.) and enjoy homemade biscuits and apple butter at the hike’s halfway point overlooking the lake on Turkey Creek Dam. Friends of Shawnee State Park Inc. will be providing cornbread and beans at the campground amphitheater at 11 a.m. Visitors to the park are invited to meet at the campground amphitheater for hayrides from 1 to 3 p.m. (the last hayride leaves at 3 p.m.). Hikers are encouraged to meet at the campground amphitheater at 3 p.m. to caravan to the Preserve for the Raven Rock Hike, a new improved trail from which hikers can view fall colors 500 feet above the Ohio River. Drinking water and sturdy footwear is recommended.
For more information about Shawnee State Park, call 740-858-6652, go to ohiostateparks.org/Shawnee, or visit the Shawnee State Park Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Shawnee.
