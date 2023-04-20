WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thursday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) hosted a news conference call to discuss his bipartisan Local Farms and Food Act, which would make it easier for Ohio farmers to sell their products locally, improving and updating Farm Bill programs Brown helped pass, based on feedback from Ohio farmers.

“We support local economies best when we produce more in Ohio – whether it’s cars or produce or beef or flowers. Ohioans shouldn’t have to buy apples from Washington when they could get them from Geauga County, or vegetables from Mexico when they could get them from a farm in Tiffin,” said Sen. Brown. “This will build on our success in past Farm Bills and make improvements to ensure Ohio farmers have the tools and support they need to sell their products in their own communities.”


