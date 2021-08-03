Whether you have already been to the fair this week, or you plan to go later, improvements were made to the grounds prior to the start of this year’s annual event.
While it may not be noticeable to some, the vendors along the midway and the families camping in the area near the horse arena are well aware of what has taken place.
Thanks to what was described by Fair Board Vice President Mary Conley as a very generous donation, the Pike County Commissioners paved the way for the installation of 47 additional campsites with electric and water hook-ups.
“We are thankful for this $107,000 donation from (Pike County Commissioners) Jeff (Chattin), Jerry (Miller) and Tony (Montgomery), who have been tremendously supportive of the Pike County Fair,” said Pike County Fair Board President Ryan Knight.
Knight shared more specifics about the improvements. Of the 47 campsites, 15 are located in the area near the Dennis and Debbie Martin Horse Complex. Those are being utilized by campers at this year’s fair. An additional 32 campsites will be available along the midway for other non-Pike County Fair events, such as the annual SamJam Bluegrass Festival, which is set for Sept. 1 through 5 this year. According to Knight, those 32 campsites currently provide much needed water and electric access to vendors along the midway.
A ribbon cutting was held Sunday afternoon at a little after 3 p.m. prior to the start of the second day of the Pike County 4-H Horse Pleasure Show. Commissioners Jeff Chattin and Jerry Miller were there to make the official cuts in a white ribbon.
“We’re glad to be a part of the expansion,” said Chattin. “We love supporting Pike County 4-H and the Pike County Fairgrounds.”
According to Knight, 65 to 70 more campsites are in the plans to be added prior to the 2022 Pike County Fair.
