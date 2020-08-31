A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 23 near milepost 2 in Pike County on Sunday resulted in injuries.
According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, the incident occurred at approximately 12:50 P.M. when a 2015 Ford F-150, driven by Robert Chain, 84 years old, of Chillicothe, was entering the traffic way from a private drive off U.S. Route 23 when it failed to yield the right-of-way.
A 2001 Chevy Silverado, driven by Christopher McCleese, 33, of Jamestown, was traveling southbound on U.S. 23 when it struck Mr. Chain’s vehicle, according to the Patrol.
"Mr. McCleese’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway into the median, before coming to final rest back onto the southbound lanes of U.S. 23," the Patrol stated. "Mr. Chain’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, where it came to final rest."
According to the Patrol, Chain and his passenger, Mabel Reese, 80, also of Chillicothe, were transported to Adena Pike Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
"Mr. McCleese was treated and released on scene, along with three juvenile passengers," according to the Patrol. "His front right passenger, Stephanie McCleese, 33, also of Jamestown, was transported to Adena Pike Hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
The Ohio State Patrol was assisted on the scene by Scioto Township Fire Department, Pike County EMS, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. U.S. 23 southbound was shut down for approximately 20 minutes, intermittently, while the crash was being investigated.
The crash is currently under investigation.
