Contested candidates in the Democratic primary for county commissioner were asked to fill out questionnaires for the News Watchman. The primary election will be held on March 17.
Victor Brushart
1. What motivated you to run for a Pike County Commissioner seat? As a life-long resident of Pike County, I have witnessed first hand the challenges facing our county. I’ve seen the poverty, drug addiction, and the loss of good-paying jobs. As a former teacher and a current (Piketon) village council member, I believe I have the background to bring in new ideas and leadership to move our county forward. As a retiree, I will be able to devote the time that is needed to be an effective commissioner.
2. Should you be elected, what will be your top priority as a Pike County Commissioner? Economic Development will be a top priority. As commissioner, I will aggressively seek out grant money and business opportunities for our county. I plan to reach out to business leaders around the state, or anywhere, and let them know what Pike County has to offer.
3. What do you feel are your strongest qualities that will benefit the citizens of Pike County should you be elected? I have the ability to bring people together and build good relationships and get things done. When I was first elected to the Piketon Village Council, we were struggling financially, and were placed by the state under financial emergency. The council, and mayor, had to make some tough decisions, but we were able to come out of it, and are currently in a great position to move forward with several projects. Bringing people together, and knowing who to ask for assistance, is a quality that will benefit our county.
As commissioner, I hope to develop good relationships with all county office holders, and to work together and develop a budget that is fair to everyone and make sure our tax dollars are spent wisely.
4. Where are you employed and how do your job duties make you a suitable Pike County Commissioner candidate? I was a teacher and coach in the Western School District for 30 years. As a teacher, you must have excellent organizational skills and an ability to work with people. Also, I have been on the Piketon Village Council for 16 years and counting. I have experience in working with budgets and planning for future projects.
5. What volunteer work have you done in the past? As a member of the Piketon Lion’s Club, I have volunteered to help raise money for several local charities, including the Piketon Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, the Piketon Wing Ding and our local schools.
I have also donated to Pike Pet Pals and other animal shelters.
6. What leadership roles have you held that will benefit the citizens of Pike County should you be elected?
* Teacher/coach at Western High School
* Chairman for various committees while serving on The Piketon Village Council
7. What organizations are you a member of?
* Secretary of The Piketon Lion’s Club
* Member of the Pike County Retired Teacher Association
* Chairman of the Pastor/Parish Relations Committee — Piketon Jasper United Methodist Church
* Member of the Piketon High School Alumni Association
8. Please provide a brief autobiography or any additional information about your home/community life that you would like to share with the public. I am married to Cindy (Chapman) Brushart and I have two stepchildren, Lindsay Hambrick and Michael Hambrick (USAF).
* Attended Beaver Elementary School through the 8th grade
* Graduated from Piketon High School
* Received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Rio Grande
* Received a Masters Degree from the University of Dayton
* Taught in the Western School District for 30 Years
* Lifelong resident of Pike County
* Hobbies — Golf, watching the Buckeyes, gardening
Michael Ratliff
1. What motivated you to run for a Pike County Commissioner seat?
My motivation to run starts when you cross the county line into Pike County. Our beautiful county here in southern Ohio is something to be proud of and to call home. I have been in Pike County my entire life, met some amazing people growing up in Pike County (who were) an inspiration to me. That’s why I feel it is my duty to step up and run for commissioner to make Pike County the best it can be. Our children and grandchildren are the future. I want to make sure they can be proud of our county too.
2. Should you be elected, what will be your top priority as a Pike County Commissioner?
There are several problems facing our county. The big concern is the nuclear dump: is it safe or not? A lot of questions need to be answered. The contaminated school is a big concern. The safety of the children is always number one. The big problem in our county is stealing. I would like to try and start programs to educate people what to watch for and to do things around their homes to discourage criminal activity. The other big problem is all the drugs. Research why our drug rehab programs are not working. We are having too many of our young people dying and this is not acceptable. Work on getting some higher-paying jobs in our county that people can make a nice living on.
3. What do you feel are your strongest qualities that will benefit the citizens of Pike County should you be elected?
I can relate to most of the people of our county. I know the struggles of everyday life. With the rising costs it makes it tough for people to get by from day to day. My hard work and dedication to see things through, I feel, makes me a great candidate. I have worked for a lot of people in our county and they have seen my hard work and know I will get things done.
4. Where are you employed and how do your job duties make you a suitable Pike County Commissioner candidate?
I am the owner of Comfort Heating and Cooling LLC in Piketon since 1997. I have the understanding of going out to my customers, talking with them to see what their needs are, working with them to provide the service they need, to work with each individual to get the job done. I feel this will make me a great commissioner. I am willing to work with everybody and to get the job done.
5. What volunteer work have you done in the past?
I volunteered on Pike County EMS until it went to a paid service. I ran on Camp Creek and Elm Grove fire departments. It’s very rewarding when you can help people out when they are in need. I was a cubmaster over local Cub Scouts and helped with Boy Scouts to teach them how to be good leaders.
6. What leadership roles have you held that will benefit the citizens of Pike County should you be elected?
Being a cubmaster was one of the most rewarding roles to help our youth, to be a part of their lives, to guide them in the right direction, helping our young people. They are the future of our county. I would like to see more programs started to give them goals in their young lives to keep them off drugs and to keep them active in our community. Being the owner of a business, it’s important leadership to make the right decisions for your customers to address their needs.
7. What organizations are you a member of? I am a member of the Pike County Dogwood Festival Committee here in our wonderful community of Piketon, which will be the 50th anniversary. Spending quality time with my grandchildren is a priority in my life and they are such a blessing.
8. Please provide a brief autobiography or any additional information about your home/community life that you would like to share with the public, as well as a photo of yourself.
A 1988 graduate of Waverly High School. In December of 1990, I married my wife, Amy. We have three wonderful sons: Dustin, Cody and Dalton. I am blessed with three grandchildren. We love to camp and enjoy the outdoors. I am truly blessed with what God has given me and my family. I want to help the people of our community and give back what I can. I want to thank each and every one who takes the time to vote for me and together we can make a difference.
Editor’s Note: The winner of this primary race will go on to face Republican Jeff Chattin for a commissioner’s seat in the November general election. Chattin is running unopposed in the Republican primary. In a second county commissioner’s race, incumbent Republican Tony Montgomery is up for reelection in November. He will face Democrat Chase Brown in the general election in November. Both Brown and Montgomery are running unopposed in their respective primaries on March 17.
