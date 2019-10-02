A variety of trick or treat/Halloween festivities are scheduled locally and in surrounding areas throughout October, including trick or treat night in Waverly, Beaver and Piketon, a Halloween parade and a special event at Shawnee State Forest.
Horror at Dogwood Pass featuring a “new, challenging haunting course” will be held very Friday and Saturday night from dark until midnight at Dogwood Pass located at 722 Adams Road, Beaver, through Nov. 2.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m., visitors to Shawnee State Park will have an opportunity to explore nature and learn about nocturnal forest creatures at Unhaunted Forest, a “non-spooky, family-friendly alternative to Halloween” that is held annually at Shawnee State Forest.
Terror in the Trees Haunted Trail will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday in October at Terror in the Trees Haunted Attraction, “where your nightmares become reality!” Terror in the Trees Haunted Attraction is located at 444 Jacobs Cemetery Road at Lucasville. Active duty military members are admitted free.
The Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department (Ross County) will present Terror in the Hills, an annual haunted trail attraction (that has changed its location), on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to midnight at 1045 Sugar Run Road, Chillicothe. Proceeds from the event will go to Harrison Township Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Opening Night at the Last Carnival hosted by Backwoodz Oddities Haunted House will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday through October at 832 Valley Road, Waverly. “A portion of each ticket goes to charity,” according to the event flyer.
The Chillicothe Halloween parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 with lineup at 5:30.
Friends of Tar Hollow State Park will host Haunted Trail from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at Tar Hollow State Park. While on a guided tour, visitors should “watch out for all kinds of sights and sounds, natural and supernatural.” A five dollar donation is requested for the tour.
The Chillicothe Halloween Festival “celebrating the fun of Halloween” will be held from Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. to Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe. The 3rd annual festival will feature a haunted house, water rollers, games, laser tag arena, paddle boats, expanded kids area with inflatables, vendors, festival foods/concessions, pumpkin carving contest, costume contest, coffin races, bands and celebrity guests.
Deer Park Events Management will host “Dinner and a Ghost” for the “Bainbridge Legends of the Past Historic Ghost Walk” on Saturday, Oct. 5. At 5 p.m. a “fabulous” dinner will be held at the 1843 church located at the Bainbridge Historical Society in Bainbridge. At 7 p.m. the ghost walk will begin at the historic Paxton Theatre. For tickets, call the Paxton Theatre Box Office at 740-634-3333 or visit https://paxtontheatre.com/. For dining reservations, contact Deer Creek Park Events at 937-402-1687.
Adena Mansion and Garden Society will host “Halloween Storytime” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Adena Mansion. Children of all ages are welcome to the free event and must be accompanied by an adult.
Those who believe in ghosts might enjoy the “Midnight at Moonville Festival,” a Halloween-themed event that features wagon rides, storytelling, historical presentations, music performances, souvenirs, craft vendors, and an “interactive demonstration of paranormal investigation techniques hosted by a respected research group.” The festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 71945 Shea Road, McArthur, Ohio. Visitors are required to pay a $5 parking fee. Most activities and entertainment at the festival are free.
“Bring your family and take a stroll through our corn maze as carved pumpkins light your way,” said owners of the Walker Farm located at 28800 Chieftain Drive, Logan. The event will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 5. Kline Memorial United Methodist Church will serve snacks and food for donations.
For a theatrical performance, fans will enjoy The Sleepy Hollow Experience at Haunted Mountain, held from Oct. 3 through Nov. 2 at Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre, Chillicothe. Tickets can be purchased at hauntedmountain.org.
Trick or treat will take place in Waverly on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by the Waverly Lions Club parade at 7 p.m.
Trick or treat in Piketon will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Beaver’s trick or treat will take place on Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The Pike County News Watchman will publish the dates and times of trick or treat in the county, as well as any other Halloween/trick or treat information as the information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.