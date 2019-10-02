Beaver Oktoberfest
The 35th Annual Beaver Oktoberfest returns to Beaver this weekend, beginning Oct. 3.

 File Photo

The 35th annual Beaver Oktoberfest will kick off on Thursday, October 3. The festival will open at noon. The Mark Wood Fun Show will take place from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by the opening ceremony and crowning of royalty at 6 p.m.

On Thursday evening, the festival continues with CT Junction performing at the AECU stage from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Crossroad Station performing at the Main Stage from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

The festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 6 with attractions and events throughout the weekend, including Bear Hollow Wood Carver, Heroes for Higher, karaoke/lip sync contest, 5K run/walk, craft tent, pumpkin decorating contest, kids contest, chili cookoff, corn hole tournament, car show, musical entertainment and more.

A church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning at the main stage. The Beaver Oktoberfest grand parade will take place at 4 p.m., followed by parade awards and the announcement of visiting queens.

The Beaver Oktoberfest book located in today’s edition of the News Watchman provides a complete schedule and information about the festival.

