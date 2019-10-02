The 35th annual Beaver Oktoberfest will kick off on Thursday, October 3. The festival will open at noon. The Mark Wood Fun Show will take place from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by the opening ceremony and crowning of royalty at 6 p.m.
On Thursday evening, the festival continues with CT Junction performing at the AECU stage from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Crossroad Station performing at the Main Stage from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
The festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 6 with attractions and events throughout the weekend, including Bear Hollow Wood Carver, Heroes for Higher, karaoke/lip sync contest, 5K run/walk, craft tent, pumpkin decorating contest, kids contest, chili cookoff, corn hole tournament, car show, musical entertainment and more.
A church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning at the main stage. The Beaver Oktoberfest grand parade will take place at 4 p.m., followed by parade awards and the announcement of visiting queens.
The Beaver Oktoberfest book located in today’s edition of the News Watchman provides a complete schedule and information about the festival.
