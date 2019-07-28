Tickets are on sale for the 2019 Pollinator Symposium to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center, 2201 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus.
The event will feature food-partner networking, pollinator happenings, vendors, plant sales, and presentations by a variety of experts, including Rob Davis (director of the Center for Pollinators in Energy, Fresh-Energy), Adam Baker (Ph.D candidate, Department of Entomology at the University of Kentucky), Brock Harper (assistant professor, Department of Entomology at Purdue University), and Reed Johnson (associate professor, Department of Entomology at The Ohio State University).
The 2019 Ohio Pollinator Initiative agenda includes the following presentations and activities:
Morning session by moderator, Kate Parsons (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.), registration/continental breakfast (8:30 to 9 a.m.), opening remarks by Kendra Wecker of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and Patrice Ashfield of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (9 to 9:20 a.m.), “Pollinator Friendly Solar” presentation by Rob Davis (9:20 to 10:20 a.m.), networking and vendor access break (10:20 to 10:40 a.m.), “Building a Better Monarch Waystation” presentation by Adam Baker (10:40 to 11:10 a.m.), “Pesticides and Honeybees: What are the risk?” presentation by Reed Johnson (11:10 to 11:40 a.m.), “Prairie Puzzles: Plants, Pedosphere, Pollinators, Passerines” presentation by Rebecca Swab (11:40 a.m. to 12 p.m.).
Lunch (open vendor access) from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Afternoon session by moderator Marci Lininger (12:45 to 2:50 p.m.), “Making Way for Monarchs: Habitat on Energy and Transportation Lands” presentation by Caroline Hernandez (12:45 to 1 p.m.), “Spreading Wings and Seeds Across the Midwest” presentation by Amber Barnes (1 to 1:15 p.m.), Pheasants Forever: Pollinator Conservation Update by Drew Larson (1:15 to 1:30 p.m.), ODOT: Roadside Pollinator Program by Joel Hunt (1:30 to 1:45 p.m.), “Pollinators and Pipelines: Lessons from Eastern Ohio” presentation by Gabe Karns (1:45 to 2 p.m.), “The Future of Honeybee Genetics” presentation by Brock Harpur (2 to 2:30 p.m.), USDA: Pollinator Updates by Nick Shell of the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Brandi Kohler of the Farm Service Agency (2:30 to 2:50 p.m.), Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative updates and closing remarks by Michael Retterer (2:50 to 3 p.m.), networking and vendor access (3 to 4 p.m.).
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-ohio-pollinator-habitat-initiative-symposium-tickets-61306418147
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.